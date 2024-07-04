Honda Malaysia Rolls Out Enhanced Insurance Plus Package For Your Security

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Honda Malaysia introduced the upgraded Honda Insurance Plus (HiP), providing the best-in-value automotive insurance plan exclusively for all Honda owners.

The improved HiP package offers a combination of three enhanced benefits including unlimited mileage towing, 100% pay-out of up to 15 years, and 100% coverage on accidental repairs (no betterment) up to 13 years.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura said that since its introduction in 2002, HiP has been providing comprehensive protection, underscored by its new tagline ‘Maximise Coverage, Maximise Smiles’, elevating an inclusive experience for Honda owners.

We continuously strive to provide the best after-sales services for our customers. The upgraded HiP package is an affirmation of our commitment to meet the current

market needs and ensure that our customers can enjoy maximum benefits and at the same time have peace of mind while owning a Honda car. This Honda-exclusive insurance plan not only provides protection but also emergency services and savings benefits for both new and existing customers. We are also dedicated to providing efficient and hassle-free claim assistance for HiP customers. Honda Malaysia Managing Director and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

The upgraded HiP package focuses on three core pillars: Rescue, Protection, and Savings, to provide extended coverage for customers.



1. Rescue

The enhanced HiP is designed to provide customers with added assurance, including the benefit of unlimited mileage towing for accidents, breakdowns, and floods, while the roadside repair services offer free labour of up to RM200 per event, excluding spare parts. Customers can call Honda Malaysia’s 24/7 HiP Emergency Assistance at 1-800-18-1177 for vehicle breakdown and accident assistance services. The 24/7 rescue team will be on call to assist customers with unforeseen incidents including flat tyres.

2. Protection

HiP members whose cars are repaired at a Honda Authorised Body & Paint Centre will benefit from fast claim pre-approval for claims below RM30,000. Customers are assured that all repairs are carried out using 100% genuine Honda parts with a warranty of six months or 10,000km mileage. The customers are also entitled to Personal Accident Coverage of up to RM15,000 in the event of Accidental Death or Permanent Disability in the Named Vehicle Car accident.

3. Savings

In the event that the vehicle is stolen or not repairable after an accident, the enhanced HiP plan guarantees 100% insurance payout based on the agreed value of the car for up to 15 years from the date of registration (previously it was 13 years). Additionally, vehicles covered by this plan are entitled to enjoy 100% coverage for 13 years with no betterment fee, allowing for the replacement of old parts of a Honda vehicle damaged due to accidents with new and original parts.

The enhanced HiP will be rolled out starting 1 July 2024, and all existing and new Honda customers are welcome to renew or apply for their HiP package at any authorised Honda dealership.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.