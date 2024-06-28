Savour Your Favourite Local Flavours With 7CAFé’s Ready To Eat Meals

When speaking of high-quality yet affordable food, one should not forget the distinction offered by 7CAFé by 7-Eleven with its latest offering for its Ready To Eat meals.

Your go-to convenience store which has evolved in recent years into a lifestyle

convenience destination is now a go-to for on-the-go meals made for everyone and curated with favourite local flavours to suit the appellate taste.

Ready to dive into 7CAFé by 7-Eleven’s choice of meals on the go which includes highly recommended Nasi Goreng Kampung (RM5.90), Nasi Ayam Pad Kra Pao (RM6.90), Nasi Ayam Masam Manis (RM8.90) and Pasta Keju Pedas (RM7.90).

Staying true to its promise, all menus are carefully selected to provide diversified product choices to customers while staying true to offering affordable meals from RM5.90, with fresh high-quality locally sourced ingredients, highlighting Malaysian flavour at the same time.

Available in more than 300 7CAFé by 7-Eleven and selected 7-Eleven stores nationwide, one would never miss out on savouring these flavours anytime and anywhere.

Full menu listing includes:

Nasi Goreng Belado (RM5.90)

Nasi Goreng Telur (RM5.90)

Nasi Goreng Kampung (RM5.90)

Nasi Ayam Paprik (RM6.90)

Nasi Ayam Nyonya (RM6.90)

Nasi Ayam Pad Kra Pao (RM6.90)

Nasi Ayam Kong Pao (RM8.90)

Nasi Ayam Sweet and Sour (RM8.90)

Nasi Ayam Kam Heong (RM8.90), Nasi Ayam

Kari (RM8.90)

Pasta Keju Pedas (RM7.90)

Pasta Budae Jjigae (RM8.90)

At the launch, members of the media and influencers voted for four meals as their favourites:

Nasi Ayam Nyonya

Pasta Keju Pedas

Nasi Ayam Kam Heong

Nasi Ayam Masam and Manis

