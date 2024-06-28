Check Out Cetaphil’s New ‘Gel-To-Foam’ Facial Cleanser For Oily & Combination-Sensitive Skin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cetaphil proudly debuts the latest addition—NEW Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser—to its extensive cleanser portfolio.

This innovative gel-to-foam cleanser is tailored for oily to combination-sensitive skin and is clinically proven to remove up to 94% of pollution microparticles, purifying and cleansing while preserving the natural moisture balance of the skin.

In Malaysia, a significant portion of the population grapples with oily and combination-sensitive skin issues exacerbated by high humidity and urban pollution.

In fact, Asian skin tends to be oilier due to both outer and inner factors, including a higher density of oil glands that produce sebum.

While sebum production is essential for maintaining skin suppleness, environmental humidity can overstimulate oil glands, resulting in enlarged pores and potential acne development.

These challenges highlight the need for tailored skincare solutions like Cetaphil NEW! Daily Facial Cleanser.

Harnessing the potent efficacy of Cetaphil’s hero science-backed blend of ingredients such as Niacinamide, Panthenol, and Hydrating Glycerin, the NEW! Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser is formulated to visibly reduce pore appearance in just 28 days.

Its non-comedogenic formula prevents breakouts common to oily, sensitive skin types without stripping moisture.

Galderma Malaysia Country Manager Cindy Tiu said that foam cleansers are an extension of the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.

Research shows that consumers enjoy using lathering or foaming cleansers to achieve that clean feeling. Our team of expert dermatologists and researchers meticulously developed the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser to meet these preferences whilst protecting the skin barrier which is especially important for those with sensitive skin. This product isn’t just about cleansing; it’s about empowering individuals with oily, sensitive skin to confidently embrace their skincare journey healthily. Our goal is to establish a lasting relationship between our customers and their skincare regimen, ensuring their skin feels healthy, radiant, and cared for every day. Galderma Malaysia Country Manager Cindy Tiu

Central to Cetaphil’s new foam innovation are ceramides—essential lipids that are naturally present in the skin’s barrier.

While many believe more ceramides mean a healthy barrier, a balanced composition of ceramides is crucial for optimal skin health.

Cetaphil’s formula targets all essential ceramide classes, supporting skin barrier repair and restoration, making it more resilient against external aggressors while retaining moisture and nutrients within the skin.

The brand’s esteemed cleanser lineup boosts all the 15 essential ceramide classes, including the iconic Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser and the Cetaphil Soothing Foam Wash. Now, Cetaphil welcomes a new era with its NEW Daily Facial Cleanser.

This breakthrough formula stands out not only because it enhances all essential ceramide classes in the skin, but also promises a rejuvenating cleansing experience for oily, combination skin.

Unlike conventional foaming cleansers in the market, the innovative solution offers a gentle yet hydrating cleanse that nurtures sensitive skin. It is paraben-free, soap-free, no fragrance, and defends against 5 signs of skin sensitivity.

Cetaphil is also celebrating its Cleanser Awareness Month for the second consecutive year, running from June to July.

This initiative invites consumers to explore the leading brand’s expansive portfolio and relearn proper skincare steps by finding the right cleanser tailored to their diverse skin types and lifestyles.

Upholding its ethos “We Do Skin, You Do You”, Cetaphil aims to redefine the cleansing experience for all Malaysians through a series of engaging activities.

These include interactive social content, cleansing workshops, roadshows at university campuses and shopping malls, in-store appearances, and livestreams covering topics ranging from skincare fundamentals to personalized cleansing experiences.

In line with Cleanser Awareness Month, Cetaphil is also excited to introduce Malaysia’s first-ever and largest ‘Cleanserland’, an immersive cleansing experience. From now to 30 June, Malaysians can visit IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, LG East Court Concourse, to discover the wide range of Cetaphil cleansers, receive a free skin analysis, redeem free samples and receive Watsons-exclusive promotions of up to 40% off during purchase.

Cleanserland will also feature numerous Instagrammable corners and immersive experiences, perfectly curated to share their joyful moments online.

