Ne-Yo Returns To Kuala Lumpur For An Encore Performance

Following the resounding success of his previous sold-out concert, NE-YO is returning to Kuala Lumpur on 9 November 2024 to deliver another unforgettable performance. The soulful event, ‘NE-YO: Live in Malaysia’ 2024, will be held at Plenary Hall, KLCC. This encore performance is a collaborative effort between Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, promising an evening of exceptional music and entertainment.

Moved by the overwhelming reception during his last show in Malaysia, where his fans’ support led to a sold-out event on the ticket release day, NE-YO is now returning to present his loyal fans with a brand new show as a heartfelt token of appreciation.

In a recent statement, Mr. Rohit Rampal, CEO & Founder of Hitman Group, and Mr. Kesavan Purusotman (KC), Managing Director of Happymoon expressed their excitement, saying, “Following the phenomenal response to the last sold-out show, we knew we had to bring NE-YO back to Malaysia for his current tour. Our social media channels were flooded with requests ranging from ‘post-concert syndrome’ to pleas for his return. We’re thrilled to give the people what they want.”

Reflecting on their successful ventures in the rock genre, notably Sum 41’s epic farewell concert, both founders revealed their intention to cater to another much-demanded genre. Recognising the enduring appeal of R&B, particularly the nostalgia for the Y2K era, the organising duo aimed to curate a show that Malaysians would eagerly anticipate all year.

The Sin City native launched his latest concert tour on 9 September 2023, targeting the ‘Grown & Sexy’ crowd, promising sizzling performances and dynamic choreography. With tour dates already announced in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, the ‘So Sick’ hit singer is now ready to conquer Asia.

“We’re counting on the enthusiastic crowd that supported NE-YO’s last concert to return with even greater tenacity, ready for another sensational show filled with back-to-back hits. This time, we’re aiming for an even more electrifying performance packed with nostalgia,” remarked Rohit Rampal and KC.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. “We have big plans for the year ahead, so stay tuned!” added the duo.

For those eager to secure their spots at the ‘NE-YO: Live In Malaysia’ for 2024, ticketing goes live on 26 June 2024 from 10am onwards via their official website www.hitmanlive.com. There are five main categories, VIP (RM988), DIAMOND (RM648), PLATINUM (RM488) and GOLD (RM288).

For any inquiries regarding the concert, please contact 012-2655783.

