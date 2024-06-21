These 18 Awesome Schools Won The AIA Healthiest Schools Awards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AIA Malaysia revealed the winners of the AIA Healthiest Schools (AHS) Competition, recognising schools for promoting healthy habits amongst students and prioritising student well-being.

18 primary and secondary schools across the country were honoured at the insurer’s inaugural AIA Healthiest Schools Awards Ceremony for their exceptional efforts in implementing innovative ideas to make schools a healthier and happier place for learning.

The competition which is part of the AIA Healthiest Schools programme ran from October 2023 to March 2024 and received submission entries from government, private and international schools nationwide.

The winning schools were selected by the AHS panel of judges based on the breadth of their project, implementation and execution, level of engagement with teachers, students and the wider community, project impact as well as future plans.

The schools received prizes totalling USD 100,000 (approximately RM470,000) under the winner and highly commended awards across primary and secondary school categories.

SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) emerged as the winner for the primary school category with its innovative HELPIE health mobile application initiative.

Designed to enhance mental well-being among students, the app provides tools for stress identification and management, along with engaging games and health campaigns.

The outcome of the project was impressive with over 500 students experiencing a reduction in stress levels from 34% to 18%, while 92% reported improved emotional understanding.

Primary School Category Winners

1 st Place (USD 13,000 / RM 60,600) : SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) (Putrajaya)

SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) (Putrajaya) 2 nd Place (USD 9,000 / RM 42,000) : SJK(C) Hwa Lien (Selangor)

SJK(C) Hwa Lien (Selangor) 3 rd Place (USD 9,000 / RM 42,000) : SK Kanchong Darat (Selangor)

SK Kanchong Darat (Selangor) 4th Place (USD 9,000 / RM 42,000): SK Oran (Perlis)

Highly Commended (USD 2,000 / RM 9,300 each)

Sayfol International School (Kuala Lumpur)

SK Jalan Empat, Bandar Baru Bangi (Selangor)

SK Kuala Perlis (Perlis)

SK Seri Gemilang (Penang)

SJK(C) New Kopisan (Perak)

Meanwhile, for the secondary school category, SMK Convent Butterworth clinched the top spot with its Eco-Jump Rope and Dumbbell project, aimed at promoting active lifestyles among students.

This initiative utilises zero-cost workout equipment crafted from recycled materials, encouraging students to engage in eco-friendly workouts. The project fosters fitness and sustainability, promoting creativity, teamwork, and a greener lifestyle among students.

Secondary School Category Winners

1 st Place (USD 13,000 / RM 60,600) : SMK Convent Butterworth (Penang)

: SMK Convent Butterworth (Penang) 2 nd Place (USD 9,000 / RM 42,000) : SMK Taman Maluri (Kuala Lumpur)

: SMK Taman Maluri (Kuala Lumpur) 3 rd Place (USD 9,000 / RM 42,000) : SMK Dato’ Jaafar Hassan (Perlis)

: SMK Dato’ Jaafar Hassan (Perlis) 4th Place (USD 9,000 / RM 42,000): SMK Sri Perak (Perak)

Highly Commended (USD 2,000 / RM 9,300 each)

SMK Lembah Subang (Selangor) SMK Jalan Tiga (Selangor) SMK Saujana Utama (Selangor) SMK Kampung Baru Kerteh (Terengganu) Kolej Tuanku Ja’afar (Negeri Sembilan)

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Ben Ng, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Malaysia said that AIA wants to empower, educate, and inspire individuals to lead healthier, longer, and better lives.

It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable efforts of our children and educators who have made a tangible difference in promoting health and wellness within the school setting. From innovative mental health apps to eco-friendly fitness projects, the competition entries received this year were nothing short of inspiring. These creative initiatives have made a real impact, not just in reducing stress and improving fitness, but in fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among students. AIA Malaysia CEO Ben Ng

The primary and secondary school winners – SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) and SMK Convent Butterworth will proudly represent Malaysia at the AIA Healthiest Schools Regional Awards scheduled to take place this July in Bali, Indonesia.

Both schools will compete on a regional level against winning schools from five other AIA markets, including Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia, and Vietnam where one winner (school) will walk away with USD100,000.

We are grateful towards the support from the Ministry of Education, our education partner, LeapEd, esteemed judges, schools and educators who have believed in the programme. The active participation of all parties involved has made the programme a success and we look forward to continuing our efforts in building healthier schools in the years to come. AIA Malaysia CEO Ben Ng

Endorsed by the Education Ministry, the AIA Healthiest Schools programme is designed to encourage healthy living habits among students aged five to 16 by promoting healthy eating, active lifestyles, and mental well-being, as well as health and sustainability in schools.

The programme provides free downloadable resources that will equip teachers to effectively introduce health and wellbeing concepts into the classrooms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.