Malton & RHB Bank Offers Attractive Financing For Green-Certified River Park Condo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malton has partnered with RHB Bank to offer attractive green home financing options for River Park homebuyers at Bangsar South. This partnership aims to make eco-friendly living more accessible for Malaysians seeking a sustainable lifestyle.

Through RHB’s innovative Green Home Financing programme, River Park buyers can enjoy a loan margin of up to 95%, along with a 5% MRTA/MRTT/FEC (Mortgage Reducing Term Assurance/Mortgage Reducing Takaful Term/Finance Entry Cost).

Malton Property Development CEO Kelvin Choo said that the program targets first-time homebuyers and aims to incentivise their purchase decisions and provide them with the flexibility to own a sustainable urban home.

Awarded a provisional GreenRE Bronze certification and integrated with EV charging stations, River Park attracts many urban professionals and young families looking for sustainable urban living surrounded by vibrant hubs. We will also incorporate more green features into our upcoming projects, such as Park Green at Bukit Jalil City and Mutiara Lake Puchong. Malton Property Development CEO Kelvin Choo.

RHB Banking Group Managing Director of Group Community Banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo stated that RHB recognises the crucial role of providing sustainable financing to support Malaysia’s transition to a low-carbon future.

In 2023, we provided financing of close to RM700 million to support the development and certification of green buildings in Malaysia. We are pleased to partner with Malton to contribute to the growth of the green economy and progress towards a more sustainable future for all. RHB Banking Group Managing Director of Group Community Banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo.

River Park offers a stunning view of Kuala Lumpur City Centre and great connectivity to nearby schools, medical institutions, and retail hubs such as Mid Valley, Bangsar Village and The Sphere.

Malton has also invested RM10 million in constructing a new ingress from the NPE-Federal Highway link for enhanced accessibility.

The well-developed infrastructure, including the nearby Angkasapuri KTM station and easy access to public transportation, leads to a significant carbon footprint reduction, aligning with Malton’s sustainability journey.

The three tower blocks of River Park condominium, with Tower B being the latest release, have achieved a healthy take-up rate of 65%.

The development comprises 1,332 units across three towers, offering a variety of well-designed, eco-friendly two—and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 812 sq ft to 1180 sq ft.

With an estimated gross development value of RM1 billion, this project is slated for completion in 2026.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.