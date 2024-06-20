Carro’s 1st ‘4S’ Centre In Asia-Pacific Opens In Seremban

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians can now look forward to Carro’s first 4S Centre, an integrated high-tech facility that combines ‘Sales, Service, Spare Parts Supplies, and Body & Paint Servicing’ in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

This full-service approach pulls together Carro’s proprietary technology, AI capabilities and certified experts, allowing Carro to efficiently and proficiently serve every customer across their car ownership journey.

Doors to the 4S Centre officially opened on 15 June, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke marking its opening with a closed-door visit on the same day.

Road safety is paramount and it’s essential that all vehicles, especially used cars, are fit for the road. As a market leader, Carro has taken the lead to not only standardise their inspection process across the country, but also enhance the process with their own technologies. This is the gold standard that all used car marketplaces should achieve. Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The 2-storey, 43,000 square feet one-stop hub in Seremban comprises a retail showroom that can display up to 6 vehicles, roomy customer lounges, and a sales office. Customers can also pick up and take pictures with their Carro Certified rides at the facility’s official delivery bays.

Additionally, the 4S Centre is integrated with Carro Care, Carro’s full-service automotive after-sales business.

Bolstered by Carro’s technology and Jardine Cycle and Carriage’s technical expertise, Carro Care will take care of all after-sales and servicing procedures, including high-quality bodywork and paint restoration services, helmed by Japanese paint master Junpei Yamamoto, Carro Care’s Head of Body and Paint Services.

With 8 servicing bays and a dedicated spray paint booth, the 4S Centre will be able to service 250-300 cars a month and handle up to 50 body and paint jobs monthly.

Customers who do not own Carro Certified cars are also welcome to service or refurbish their cars here.

4S Centres historically have been reserved for brand-specific dealerships and distributors. However, we really want every used car owner to have the opportunity to step into a 4S building and experience the same level of care, detail and transparency. We’re reshaping the landscape for used cars and after-sales services with our technology, certified experts, equipment as well as OEM and quality spare parts – all to give our customers quality cars that are As Good As New. Carro Malaysia CEO Derrick Eng.

On top of its newest 4S Centre, Carro currently has 10 Retail Experience Centres, 27 Inspection Centres, 5 Service Centres and 2 Refurbishment Centres across Malaysia.

The Carro 4S Centre at Seremban is located at the Oakland Industrial Park.

