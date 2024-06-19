Double The Fun At SplashMania’s Birthday Bash With ‘Buy-1-Free-1’ Promo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Splashmania Waterpark, crowned the best waterpark in 2023 by the Malaysian Association of Themepark and Family Attractions (MATFA), is celebrating its first anniversary in style by rewarding its customers with a month-long celebration.

From 1 – 30 July, the Waterpark will be showered with birthday sprinkles, special parade shows and sunset candies pool parties every day!

In conjunction with this birthday celebration, SplashMania offers all customers a Double the Fun promotion! During the promo, visitors can purchase one SplashMania Day Pass and get another one FREE. It’s the perfect excuse to bring your best friend or a family member for a day out together!

There will also be a giant cake and enormous birthday gift installations at SplashMania for the first time. Visitors can take home a free digital 360° video for an unforgettable memory because, at SplashMania, it’s all about making fun and joyful memories.

That’s not all, at SplashMania, we will be having Beach Beats every day for visitors to groove to the hottest tunes with our daily DJ Sunset Beach Party at the Omba’King Cove wave pool at 4pm daily.

Visitors can also meet the adorable GL Play mascots – Omba’ King, Swaggy B, Zoomi and Max by joining the Candies Maniacs Parade for a dazzling show filled with meet-and-greet sessions, to strike their coolest summer pose with these sugar-fueled characters.

Sharing the growth of SplashMania Waterpark in its first year, Liong Ve Lyn, Senior General Manager of Gamuda Land (Leisure and Hospitality) said that the waterpark has attracted a notable 800,000 visitors in the past year and contributed to the Selangor tourism and economic development.

We are always grateful to have the support of local and international visitors, and we plan to continue serving you with more exciting events in the future. Gamuda Land (Leisure and Hospitality) Senior General Manager Liong Ve Lyn.

As highlighted by Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Menteri Besar of Selangor, during the grand launch last year, SplashMania has put the South of Selangor on the map and played a vital role in the state’s efforts in developing the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor as part of the First Selangor Plan.

Within a year, the waterpark has secured three golds at the Golden Horse Awards 2023 organised by MATFA, including Waterpark of the Year, Best New Waterpark Attraction and Best Theme Park (Environment and Sustainability Initiative).

The accolades are a testament to Gamuda Land’s commitment to bringing the best experiences to the nation while having sustainability in mind.

Complete with 24 vibrant water slides and 15 attractions that cater to families and thrill seekers, the Waterpark has attracted tourists from countries including Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia, not only the rides but also positioned as a catalyst for themed events such as the DripDrop Festival, and team building spaces for multi-corporate companies and organizations.

Dominating thrilling and adventurous water slides, SplashMania is famous for its Plunge, which sends riders on a bareback fall from 6 stories high at a 75-degree.

Next to it is the Sumaumeira Drop which must not be a miss, where riders will experience a sudden drop from a launching trapdoor into curving high-speed body slides. Last on the popular list is Aqua Swirl, a marvel of aquatic engineering making it the longest slide in SplashMania.

Besides being able to enjoy daily shows and parades, those who are born in July can redeem a free ice cream for a sweet splash of celebration at SplashMania.

If your birthday falls outside of July, you can still commemorate SplashMania’s milestone with some limited-edition merchandise.

With its strategic location situated 30 minutes from Kuala Lumpur City Centre and 15 minutes from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the Waterpark has surely ridden its waves to become the most sought-after destination in Klang Valley.

What are you waiting for? Mark your calendars this July and get ready to make a splash! We’ll see you at SplashMania’s Birthday Bash! For more information and ticket bookings on their website.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.