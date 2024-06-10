Reviving A Classic: King Seiko Debuts Updated Dress Watches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After the success of the King Seiko collection’s second design series, known as the KSK, a wide range of case shapes and designs entered the collection from the late 1960s through the 1970s as Seiko saw many advances in technology and design creativity.

Today, a new series inspired by a vintage design born in 1969 joins the King Seiko collection.

An Iconic Design Updated for Modern Times

The case shape is based on the King Seiko 45KCM from 1969, whose characteristically curved silhouette inspired the design of other King Seiko creations that followed.

The new King Seiko series adopts the contours of the 1969 watch but reimagines them for modern times. The watches feature a new multi-row bracelet with mirror-polishing and brushed finishing to achieve a quiet sparkle when it reflects light.

The new bracelet with shorter links combined with the low centre of gravity of the slim case ensures comfort on the wrist. Thanks to Seiko’s modern watch manufacturing techniques and the slimline Caliber 6L35 that powers the new creations, the watches achieve a svelte and comfortable thickness of 9.9mm.

Combining Tradition with Contemporary Elements of Tokyo

The new series is offered with silver, purple, and green dials. The silver dial is textured to evoke the modern-day cityscape of Tokyo, where the King Seiko collection was born in 1961.

The purple dial is made in the image of a traditional Japanese colour known as “Edo purple,” which was cherished during the Edo period.

The green dial features a gradation that captures the natural greenery that has covered parts of the city over the centuries.

The three watches will join the main King Seiko collection and will be available from July 2024 at the Seiko Boutiques and select retail partners worldwide.

Commemorative Limited Edition Celebrating 100 years of Seiko

Since the beginning of Seiko in 1881, the company has continued to innovate in line with the founder’s philosophy to be “Always one step ahead of the rest.” In 1924, the company introduced the first wristwatch with “Seiko” on the dial, signifying the beginning of the Seiko brand.

The year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of this landmark event, and a limited-edition creation is introduced in celebration.

The watch has the same specifications as the three creations joining the main King Seiko collection but features a light blue-green dial with a textured pattern inspired by the scales of a rising dragon, which serves as a metaphor for the Seiko brand’s progression toward the next 100 years.

The dragon is also the animal sign for 2024 in the Japanese zodiac, which remains part of the country’s culture and befits the commemorative edition

The commemorative timepiece will be available in July 2024 at select Seiko Boutiques and retail stores worldwide as a limited edition of 700.

