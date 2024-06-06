Taylor’s Still Ranks Top 1% Of Private Universities In Southeast Asia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Taylor’s University continues its upward trajectory in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) league table, exemplified by its prominent ranking at 251 in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

This achievement underscores the institution’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence. Over the past seven years, Taylor’s has consistently improved its standing, earning the distinction of being the top private university in Southeast Asia for five consecutive years and securing its place among the top 1% of elite universities globally.

The institution has made remarkable strides in several key areas. Notably, the university ranks among the Top 100 for international students and employer reputation, highlighting its success in attracting a diverse, globally oriented student body and fostering strong relationships with top-tier employers seeking talent.

I am committed to upholding the highest standards at Taylor’s, to allow it to reach its full potential as a global leader in progressive and innovative teaching, research, and knowledge transfer. Our vision for the next decade involves setting our sights higher, positioning Taylor’s as a world-class institution. Taylor’s University Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Barry Winn.

Taylor’s University is driven by its strong commitment to innovative teaching methods. With a focus on raising a generation of impact-makers, the university engages students in social and environmental initiatives where they can actively participate and contribute positively to their communities.

In just one year, this visionary approach has witnessed the seamless integration of 106 Impact Projects into its curriculum with over 4,000 students actively engaging with and impacting the lives of more than 3,100 individuals.

Additionally, the university is ranked at No. 41 in Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024 exercise. The university also has 5-star ratings in seven categories of the QS Stars Rating: teaching, internationalisation, employability, inclusiveness, facilities, subject ranking and online learning.

