L’Oréal Paris Drops New Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara

L’Oréal Paris introduces its latest innovation: the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara, inviting everyone to see the world in panorama.

Held at the Aurum Theatre at The Exchange TRX, the event celebrated empowerment and cinematic beauty with an exclusive screening of ‘Divertimento’, emphasizing L’Oréal Paris’s commitment to women’s empowerment and celebrating individual worth.

Emulating the immaculate sophistication and Parisian beauty of L’Oréal Paris, this revolutionary mascara widens the eyes by 1.4 times, promising clump-free, flake-resistant, and smudge-resistant wear for up to 24 hours.

The Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara invites wearers to let their cinematic eyes tell their story, mirroring the transformative perspective that panorama brings.

(Credit: L’Oréal Paris)

The launch event captivated attendees with immersive engagements, including an opulent red carpet walk and exclusive product trials, allowing guests to indulge in the allure of cinematic beauty while experiencing the transformative power of panorama.

In partnership with Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur (AFKL), L’Oréal Paris also brought the enriching experience of French cinema to Malaysia, fostering a meaningful and impactful collaboration. This long-standing partnership highlights shared values of celebrating artistic excellence, cinematic glamour, and women’s empowerment through cultural exchange.

As a culmination of this partnership, the event featured an exclusive screening of ‘Divertimento’. Directed by the critically acclaimed Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, the film follows the inspiring journey of Zahia and Fettouma as they defy societal norms and expand their horizons in the world of classical music.

Set against the backdrop of Paris in 1995, the movie showcases the transformative power of resilience and determination through the twin sibling’s journey.

(Credit: L’Oréal Paris)

As we reflect on the film’s themes of empowerment and embracing unique identities, L’Oréal Paris invites you to embrace an expansive view of beauty, empowering you to shape your own narrative with confidence and authenticity.

The film screening resonated deeply with L’Oréal Paris’s mission to celebrate diversity and encourage individuals to embrace their worth. L’Oréal Paris reiterated its unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment, emphasizing the brand’s belief in celebrating individual worth.

Through its iconic tagline #BecauseYoureWorthIt, L’Oréal Paris encourages women to embrace their inner beauty and self-worth, challenging stereotypes and redefining societal narratives.

Our Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara invites you to see beauty in all its dimensions. Just as our collaboration with Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur broadens cultural horizons, this event underscores L’Oréal Paris’s commitment to empowering individuals and celebrating their unique experiences and self-worth. Through our partnership, we bring the enriching experience of French cinema to Malaysia, inspiring and uplifting audiences. Together, we reinforce that every individual is worthy of embracing their unique identity with confidence and authenticity. L’Oréal Paris MYSG Marketing Director Jaren Ong.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including industry partners, stakeholders, members of the media, and social media influencers, all united in their shared appreciation for cinematic excellence and the celebration of individual worth.

The L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara is available on Shopee, Lazada, L’Oréal Paris’s Official TikTok Shop, alongside Watsons and Guardian outlets across Malaysia.

