Clinique Skincare Campus Tour Brings ‘Hydration High’ To Klang Valley College Students

Clinique skincare is bringing dermatologist-guided skin solutions to universities across the Klang Valley through “Hydration High”, a campus activation to drive brand awareness and skincare education among students.

As part of this initiative, students can expect to undergo a complimentary skin analysis, featuring Clinique’s proprietary Clinical Reality – a virtual skin diagnostic tool that analyzes skin’s surface and provides personalized product recommendations to suit various skin concerns.

Additionally, students can redeem a complimentary trial kit and win exclusive prizes.

Partnering with GWM Malaysia, Clinique will be touring around Klang Valley in the GWM ORA GOOD CAT, an electric hatchback that boasts a retro-futuristic design and intelligent features.

This electric vehicle offers seven attractive colour options, with a starting price of RM 113,800. Simultaneously, students can discover GWM ORA GOOD CAT’s stylish full suite on-site.

Students will also stand a chance to become Clinique’s student ambassador and win a year’s worth of Clinique skincare and makeup when they post about their “Hydration High” experience across their social media accounts.

Don’t miss out on the chance to spruce up your skincare routine with Clinique’s campus tour:

30 & 31 May: Sunway University

10 – 12 June: Raffles College

24 & 25 June: SeGi Kota Damansara

26 & 27 June: SeGi Subang Jaya

For more details about Clinique’s campus activations, head on over to their Instagram.

