Pavillion Bukit Jalil Crowned World’s Best Retail Centre For 2024!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil, KL’s iconic retail and lifestyle destination, has been honoured as World Gold Winner in the retail category at the FIABCI World Prix D’Excellence Awards 2024.

The award presentation, recently held in Singapore, marked a significant milestone for Pavilion REIT as well as Malaysia’s retail industry.

The FIABCI World Prix D’Excellence Awards is renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and international prestige, recognising outstanding real estate projects that embody excellence in design, development, and sustainability.

This year, the FIABCI International judging committee comprising over 60 judges from 35 countries, recognised Pavilion Bukit Jalil to be the World’s Best Retail Centre.

Dubbed the Icon Of Connectivity, the mall hosted a celebration that included multi-cultural performances for a delegation of global international FIABCI leaders from North America, Europe, Africa, and Malaysia.

Dr Yu Kee Su, a member of FIABCI International’s board of directors also graced the event alongside FIABCI USA President, Carla Kidd, FIABCI Italia President, Luca Bigliardi, and FIABCI Malaysia President, Datuk Firdaus Musa.

Hosting the FIABCI World delegation and celebrations was Puan Sri Cindy Lim, Executive Chairman of Pavilion Group alongside members of Pavilion REIT’s board of directors.

The visit showcased the mall’s significance to the global retail sector and its appeal as an international must-visit destination.

Speaking at the event, Patrick Liau Kong Voon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion REIT said, “The award is a testament to Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s commitment to excellence in providing unparalleled retail experiences and setting gold standards in the retail industry”.

With a lettable area that spans over 1.8 million square feet over five floors, the mall offers a curated mix of immersive retail experiences, a variety of dining options, dynamic entertainment, and lifestyle offerings that have captivated the hearts of millions of visitors.

The strategic acquisition of Pavilion Bukit Jalil has been a significant addition to our portfolio, reflecting our commitment to investing in high-quality assets that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Patrick Liau Kong Voon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion REIT.

Patrick added that the mall is expected to achieve an over 90% occupancy rate by the end of 2024, signalling resilience and robust confidence from retailers eager to establish a presence in this award-winning mall.

The acquisition of Pavilion Bukit Jalil was indeed the right decision, adding another award-winning retail development to our portfolio with Pavilion Kuala Lumpur also winning gold at the FIABCI World Prix D’Excellence Awards in 2009. We remain committed to excellence by acquiring high-quality, well-managed, well-designed, and award-winning retail developments. Patrick Liau Kong Voon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion REIT.

He also added that Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s tenants are expected to perform better as occupancies are now stable, which will allow the retail management team to focus on evolving the retail mix and accelerate further growth in retail trade, as well as improve the shopper experience.

Playing a crucial role in swaying the judges was Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s commitment to sustainability and to creating meaningful spaces for the community, which has created positive and multiplicative value for the immediate and neighbouring areas.

Patrick attributed Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s size, location, the neighbourhood’s growing catchment and international events hosted at the mall as contributing factors to the mall’s success.

He also thanked Pavilion REIT’s supporters and credited the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world’s leading investment authorities, for being a long-term partner and investor in Pavilion REIT’s vision.

“We will continue to harness our strengths, leverage our resources, and implement strategic actions, by working alongside our stakeholders to promote Malaysia’s retail industry on the world stage,” he said.

To celebrate winning the World Gold Award, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be launching several highly experiential campaigns to engage and reward its loyal customers and business partners in the coming weeks.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.