Embrace Your Radiance: True To Skin, The Halal-Certified Skincare Sensation, Debuts At Guardian Malaysia!

True to Skin, an Indonesia Halal-certified skincare brand, is now gracing the shelves of Guardian stores across Malaysia, inviting you to embark on a journey of beauty and self-discovery.

True to Skin combines the best of Korean and Western skincare, offering products that are gentle on the skin yet highly effective, especially for Asian skin types. Its minimalist formulations are designed for sensitive skin and are safe for use during pregnancy, meeting Halal certification standards. Harnessing the power of carefully selected natural ingredients, True to Skin’s products nourish and rejuvenate the skin, providing gentle yet effective results.

True to Skin stands for more than just skincare – it’s a celebration of self-love and empowerment. With a commitment to transparency and education, True to Skin shares detailed ingredient formulations, empowering customers to make informed choices about their skincare routine. Because true beauty begins with understanding and embracing what’s truly beneficial for your skin.

From their award-winning Matcha Oat Gentle Cleanser to the acclaimed Sunfriends sunscreen, each product is crafted with care to nurture and revitalize your skin. True to Skin encourages women to embrace their unique beauty and celebrate their journey toward self-discovery. When you feel confident in your own skin, you radiate beauty from within.

Join True to Skin on its exciting journey of empowerment and self-love. Follow its official social media channels to stay updated on the latest news, events, and exclusive promotions. True to Skin products are now available exclusively at Guardian stores nationwide, as well as on their official Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok shops.

