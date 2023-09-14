VERVE Shops Marks 9th Year With 9/9 Muhibbah Night

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, close to 1,000 people in Mont’Kiara gathered for a 9-9-9 celebration with a difference when they were treated to a Muhibbah event marking the 9th anniversary of VERVE Shops Mont’Kiara today graced by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Residents from over 20 condominiums were among the guests who enjoyed the cultural performances, health talks and an international costume competition at VERVE Shops, the neighbourhood lifestyle mall. Members of the management corporations (MCs) and joint management bodies (JMBs) of nearby condominiums were also invited as special guests to join in the spirit of community togetherness.

Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports, speaking at VERVE® Shops’ 9-9-9 celebration.

Bukit Kiara Holdings Group Managing Director Datuk NK Tong said as September 9 was between Merdeka Day and National Day, the Muhibbah theme initiative was most appropriate. Also, the mall would like to do its part to get the neighbouring residents to get to know their neighbours better. He thanked Jaya Grocer in particular for its participation in today’s celebration.

“With the new Government, comes new hope for the Rakyat. One of the key pillars of Prime Minister Anwar’s Madani concept is the focus on Community. We at VERVE Shops wholeheartedly support our Government’s focus, and tonight’s celebration is our contribution to bring our neighbourhood community together,’’ said Tong.

In expressing her support for the mall’s Muhibbah initiative, Yeoh who is also the Segambut MP said the spirit of Muhibbah should be an essential part of Malaysian society.

“Muhibbah captures the essence of the community coming together,” said Yeoh. “We must continue to foster and build a close-knit Malaysian community through more events like this.”

“I commend this initiative by VERVE Shops to strengthen community bonds and promote national unity as we move into Malaysia Day celebrations next week,” she added. “

(From left) Justin Ng, Treasurer of VERVE® Suites Management Corporation; Datuk NK Tong, Group Managing Director of Bukit Kiara Holdings; Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports; Dato’ Alan Tong, Group Chairman of Bukit Kiara Holdings; Simon Mann, Principal of Garden International School and Tan Wai Ping, Chairperson of Mont’ Kiara Resident Association after the Plaque Signing Ceremony officiating VERVE® Shops’ 9-9-9 celebration.

Tong was happy to note that VERVE Shops had played its role as the Neighbourhood Lifestyle Mall bringing together the diverse Mont’Kiara community over the last nine years.

“VERVE Shops’ journey has been ambitious. It’s a story of growth, success, commitment, perseverance, and determination to change how people feel about lifestyle. VERVE Shops is nine years young, and we have only just begun,” he said.

Known for its vibrant array of offerings and exceptional tenant mix, VERVE Shops is more than just a shopping destination—it’s a lifestyle hub that caters to every facet of modern living. Anchored by Malaysia’s leading lifestyle fresh market Jaya Grocer, the mall offers a plethora of food and beverage options, medical facilities, convenience stores, lifestyle boutiques, and even a preschool centre.

Reflecting on the community’s support, Tong emphasised, “Our enduring partnerships define our success. Our tenants have demonstrated remarkable resilience during these challenging times, and we’re honoured to have them grow with us. The thriving energy of VERVE Shops is a testament to our community’s spirit.”

During the festivity, VERVE Shops extends its gratitude to its pioneer tenants, including Jaya Grocer, for their invaluable contributions to making the mall a thriving hub. These cherished partnerships have weathered both the test of time and the recent pandemic challenges. With a fully tenanted space and a growing waiting list, VERVE Shops is poised to continue its legacy as a vibrant neighbourhood lifestyle hub.

Percussion Start – Hannah Yeoh (2nd from right), Minister of Youth and Sports, together Datuk NK Tong (right), Group Managing Director of Bukit Kiara Holdings; Dato’ Alan Tong, Group Chairman of Bukit Kiara Holdings; Adelene Foo, Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer and Daniel Teng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer joining in with hands on drums at the launch of VERVE®️ Shops’ 9-9-9 celebration.

In celebration of its 9th anniversary, VERVE Shops is excited to offer a range of exclusive deals from its tenants, featuring discounts, special menus, and unique experiences throughout the month of September. Amid these festivities, Jaya Grocer takes centre stage with a selection of deals for shoppers with discounts for members of up to 40%.

“We are excited to partner with VERVE Shops to celebrate this milestone and to bring the community closer together,” said Jaya Grocer Deputy CEO Daniel Teng. “We believe that our month-long member deals will help to make shopping at Jaya Grocer even more enjoyable.”

“To know that the celebrations will bring the Mont’Kiara community even closer is even more rewarding and fulfilling,” he added.

