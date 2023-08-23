MR D.I.Y.’s Inspiring Video Showcases Malaysian Unity and Kindness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

MR D.I.Y. has released a touching social experiment video on Facebook that has captured the hearts of Malaysians.

The video highlights spontaneous acts of kindness as Malaysians from various backgrounds come together to assist an elderly man struggling with heavy shopping bags outside of MR D.I.Y. PLUS in Mid Valley.

The two-minute video, unveiled on 18 August 2023, demonstrates the compassion ingrained in Malaysian culture. Individuals of diverse ages step forward to aid the elderly man, reflecting unity and care that resonates deeply.

With over 232 thousand views and 450 heartfelt comments, the video’s resonance comes as Malaysia’s National Day approaches.

As Malaysians, let’s witness and be inspired by this heartwarming video, which perfectly encapsulates the essence of unity, kindness, and compassion that we all hold dear.

