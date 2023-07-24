Bring Your Kids To These Places In Pavilion Bukit Jalil For A Family Fun Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Any given day, we’re all doing our best to work hard in our careers, stay fit, socialise with friends, and look after our mental health – we lead busy lives! But an unintentional consequence of doing ‘all the things’ is that it becomes easy to overlook the importance of quality time with our families.

If dinner with mum or hanging out with your little sister is often an afterthought, perhaps you’d benefit from this list of exciting activities and mouth-watering treats offered at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, a recipient of the prestigious Best Shopping Mall for Family! Check out these fun and meaningful together-time activities with your loved ones.

Embracing the Joy of Family Get-Togethers

Take a trip to Tokyo Town with the entire family where you can explore a whole new world of origami at Origami Academy and learn a thing or two about the beautifully delicate craft of Japanese paper folding, and bring home a masterpiece of your very own made from simple sheets of paper turned anew.

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

While you’re already in Tokyo Town, a visit to Tsutaya Books will be a good time for everyone in the family as there’s sure to be something that’ll bring a spark of excitement to everyone from their wide range of books to their unique stationery sets.

Locations:

Origami Academy, Level 2, Orange Zone

Tsutaya Books, Level 2, Orange Zone

Engaging Activities for Young Children

Have an epic day out with your little adventurers as you keep them entertained with hours of imagination and play! Start with a visit to Toys “R” Us — the ultimate destination for toy-loving kiddos — before setting sail to Little Pirates Playland, an indoor playground that will transport your little ones into a swashbuckling adventure! With pirate-themed play complete with ball pits, swings, and more, your kids will have a blast exploring every nook and cranny.

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

After some play, make sure you do-do-do-do-do-do everything you can to get your little Baby Shark fans along to the Pinkfong Baby Shark Adventure Ville by Toy World! This marvellous universe comes alive through fin-tastic songs and dance, complete with a spaceship ride, slides down grassy hills and catchy sing-a-longs. You’re in for a day full of laughter, joy, and unforgettable memories.

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

Locations:

Toys “R” Us, Level 4, Pink Zone

Little Pirates Playland, Level 5, Pink Zone

Pinkfong Baby Shark Adventure Ville by Toy World, Level 5, Orange Zone

Exciting Outings for Teens

Calling all parents determined to pry their teenagers away from their screens! First up, take them and their friends to tackle BUMP Bouldering, an indoor climbing gym with imported holds and wood panels from far-off lands that will make them feel like intrepid explorers conquering towering walls!

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

Don’t worry, we’ve even thrown in a separate fitness facility for those who need a break from virtual challenges. Your next stop is Blue Ice Snow Park, where the magic of winter awaits your teens, allowing them to channel their inner ice-skating champions or dive into a flurry of frosty activities.

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

You can also take your teens up for an exciting challenge that promises a sense of accomplishment by the end of it at Puzzle Planet, where you can work together to solve a variety of puzzles, from a classic set of jigsaw puzzles to cardboard and 3D puzzles!

Locations:

Blue Ice Snow Park, Level 5, Pink Zone

BUMP Bouldering, Level 5, Orange Zone

Puzzle Planet, Level 4, Pink Zone

Building Strong Relationships with Siblings

They say having a sibling is like having a built-in best friend, so who’s ready for an unforgettable day of bonding and adventures? Even if your relationship can be rocky at times, everyone loves a bit of pampering. Drop by Diamond Dotz if your artistic side decides to surface, and craft a cool design together to mark your fun day out.

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

Finally, wrap up your day by catching the movie of the summer at TGV Cinemas or spend the evening belting tune after tune together at K11 Karaoke – surely nothing could go wrong with a little healthy sibling rivalry about who’s a better singer, right?

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

Locations:

Diamond Dotz, Level 4, Pink Zone

TGV Cinemas, Level 5, Orange Zone

K11 Karaoke, Level 5, Orange Zone

Fun Presents That Will Make Their Day

Sometimes the adults need a day out for themselves but to make it up to the little ones who can’t join in on the fun for the day, why not treat them to a surprise! Fun and excitement are always on the menu at Wilford Entertainment so go ahead and get them some new wheels from their range of sleek sports cars, rugged off-road vehicles, and even some magical unicorns for your little ones who prefer a more whimsical ride.

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

While you’re at it, why not get them some new outfits from Rookie to go with the rides – you’ve got to make sure they’re dressed to the nines in their brand-new automobiles!

Locations:

Wilford Entertainment, Level 4, Pink Zone

Rookie, Level 4, Pink Zone

Make Memories with Your Kids through Pavilion Privileges

Experience the ultimate shopping extravaganza with Pavilion Privileges, the exclusive membership program that unlocks a world of incredible benefits. Join today and enjoy year-round member privileges, including unbeatable discounts of up to 50% OFF, irresistible birthday offers, and access to exclusive deals at participating stores. Plus, as a member, you’ll receive exclusive invitations to our prestigious Member’s Events and exciting Kids Club activities.

(Credit: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

Bring along your little ones, aged 4 to 12 years old, to sign up for our exciting program. As a special treat, starting from August 2023, they will be delighted with a fantastic Welcome Gift exclusively designed to captivate their imagination and bring them joy. Visit us at the Pavilion Privileges Counter at Level 3, Pink Zone. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity.

For more information on these stores and events, head over to the Pavilion Bukit Jalil website, or check for real-time updates via Facebook, Instagram, or contact Customer Service at +603-8092 8833.

