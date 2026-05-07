[Opinion] Release Flotilla Activists From Detention In Israel

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Pro-Palestine activists Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila have been detained in an Israeli prison after being unlawfully abducted by the Israeli Occupation Forces from their Gaza-bound humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters recently.

While we are thankful that the 10 Malaysians who were also abducted by the IOF have been released, we demand the immediate release of Abu Keshek and Ávila from prison.

They have been reportedly subject to severe physical abuse, including being beaten, amounting to torture by the Israeli captors. They were unarmed, posed no threat, on a humanitarian mission in international waters.

Yet they were abducted and physically abused by Zionist Israeli forces.

Such actions continue the Zionist habit of disregard for international law and reaffirm its malevolence in the world. In the 21st Century, the Zionist entity of Israel continues to demonstrate what it is like to be barbaric.

We seek protection under international humanitarian law for Abu Keshek and Ávila. It is feared that their physical conditions require urgent medical attention. Both are reportedly being kept in solitary confinement and are on hunger strike.

Their ordeal should also remind us of some 10,000 Palestinians who are being unjustly held in Israeli prisons, subjected to torture and deprivation, with many held captive without trial. They are now also under threat of mandatory death sentences under a law recently passed by the Israeli parliament.

This is not the first time Ávila has had a brush with the Israeli regime.

Avila was held in solitary confinement in Israel’s Ayalon Prison on 11 June 2025, for several days after he was abducted during the Freedom Flotilla mission.

Like previous flotilla missions, the current Global Sumud Flotilla was aimed at breaking an Israeli blockade of Gaza and bringing humanitarian supplies to the devastated Palestinian territory.

Their clear mission is to bring basic necessities for human survival, and to uphold the dignity of the long-suffering Palestinian people of Gaza.

The illegal detention of Abu Keshek and Ávila must end immediately.

5 May 2026

Signatories

Aliran BDS Malaysia ⁠Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCare) ⁠Centhra Malaysia Palestine Solidarity, Penang Cinta Gaza Malaysia Citizens International Haluan Malaysian Protests for Palestine (Mp4P) Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin (SSP) Mandiri Syria Care Humam Relief Pertubuhan Mawaddah Malaysia Muslim Volunteer Malaysia Friends of Palestine Network ⁠Pertubuhan Kadazan Dusun Murut Muslim SeMalaysia (KDMRS Muslim) ⁠Pertubuhan Mawaddah Malaysia ⁠Muslim Care Malaysia Basirah WTPS Gegar Volunteering Trip Malaysia The Helmis Warrior ⁠Pertubuhan Agenda Wanita Malaysia (Agenda)

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