The Hidden Bias Behind AI Health Advice For Women

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By Rina Ho, Co-founder and CEO of Pistil

A few months ago, I asked a group of women a simple question: “Have you ever asked AI about your health?” Almost every hand went up. When I followed up with what they asked, the answers were immediate and familiar — “Why am I always tired?”, “Why can’t I lose weight?”, “Is this PCOS?”, “Should I take this supplement?”

This is the reality we’re living in now. Women are no longer just Googling symptoms — we’re turning to AI for answers.

While that feels like progress, it also reveals something deeper about the gaps in the system we rely on. Because the uncomfortable truth is that most of those answers are incomplete at best — and misleading at worst.

AI isn’t wrong, it’s just not built for us

Tools like ChatGPT have made information more accessible than ever, and I use it too. But when it comes to women’s health, accessibility doesn’t equal accuracy. Health isn’t just about information, it’s about context. And for a long time, women were never part of that context to begin with.

Up until 1993, women were largely excluded from clinical research trials, and it was only after the NIH Revitalization Act of 1993 that women were required to be included in federally funded studies. That means for decades, medical understanding was built primarily on male biology, and that bias still shapes how we interpret symptoms today.

We’re still living with the consequences

We’re still living with the consequences of that gap. Take heart attacks, for example. For years, we were taught the “classic” symptoms such as chest pain and left arm numbness are based largely on how men experience heart attacks. Women are more likely to experience fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, or even pain in the jaw or back.

These differences only started gaining wider recognition in the early 2000s as more sex-specific research emerged. Before that, many women were misdiagnosed or dismissed entirely. And this doesn’t just apply to life-threatening conditions, it extends to how we understand fatigue, metabolism, autoimmune diseases, mental health, and chronic pain.

A system that was never built for women

At the same time, women’s health across hormonal, fertility, menopause and related conditions still receives only about 1% of global healthcare research and innovation funding.

So it’s no wonder that women today are still lost and equally confused about our own health.We are trying to understand our bodies through a system that was never fully built for us, relying on knowledge that is still incomplete.

The missing piece: our hormonal reality

One of the biggest gaps in that system is how little we account for the hormonal reality of women’s bodies. Women’s hormonal cycle are not static like men but cyclical. Every month, hormonal fluctuations influence our energy levels, metabolism, mood, sleep, appetite and physical performance, yet most health advice is still designed as if our bodies function the same way every single day. We’re told to follow one diet, one workout, one routine, and to stay consistent no matter what, but consistency doesn’t work the same way for a body that is constantly changing.

When we start to work with these hormonal shifts instead of against them, things begin to make more sense why we feel energised one week and exhausted the next, why some routines work temporarily but don’t last, and why our symptoms come and go.

The symptoms we keep dismissing

But instead of being guided through that, many women are told their symptoms are “normal”, that it’s just hormones, or stress, or part of being a woman. Behind these symptoms, however, are often real underlying conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Endometriosis, thyroid imbalances, hormonal dysregulation, or nutrient deficiencies.

These conditions are not rare, they are just often overlooked, misunderstood, or diagnosed too late, leaving women to spend years trying to fix their health without ever fully understanding what’s actually going on.

Where AI helps and where it falls short

This is where AI becomes both powerful and problematic. AI learns from existing data, and if that data has gaps, biases or blind spots, AI reflects them. So when a woman asks “Why am I always tired?”, the answer isn’t just based on her question, it’s based on a system that has historically understudied women, oversimplified symptoms, and generalised across genders. That’s why the answers can sound right, but still miss the point.

The danger of “good enough” answers

What I’ve observed is that women don’t necessarily need perfect answers, we just need something that feels helpful and that’s where the risk lies. Because when AI suggests eating healthier, exercising more, or trying supplements, it sounds reasonable, but it’s also exactly what many of us have already been doing and still not seeing results.

What women actually need

Women aren’t trying too little; if anything, we’re trying everything, from diets and workouts to supplements and lifestyle changes, without ever truly knowing what our body actually needs, what’s working, or what’s making things worse. If we want to see better health outcomes for women, we need to rethink how we approach health entirely.

We need systems that work with hormonal cycles, personalise based on individual bodies, and turn informationinto clear, actionable steps, while taking women’s symptoms seriously instead of dismissing them.

What we’re building next

This is exactly the gap we’re working on at Pistil not another chatbot or tracker, but an AI Health Brain designed to help women make sense of their symptoms, understand their bodies in context, personalise their health based on their goals, and know what to do next without second guessing themselves.

We’re currently opening early access to a small group of users, and for those who feel like they’ve tried everything but still don’t have answers, it may finally be a different way forward. Because maybe the problem was never that we weren’t trying hard enough, we just didn’t have the right system guiding us.

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