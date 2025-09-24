2026 Could Be a Dangerous Year Globally – Beware!

By

Dato’ Dr Anas Alam Faizli

Strategic Corporate Leader

Economies move in cycles. Look back and the pattern becomes clear:

2000: the dot-com crash.

2008-09: the global financial crisis.

2015-16: the China slowdown and commodity slump.

2020: the pandemic shock.

History suggests that the global economy often faces a systemic stress point roughly once a decade. It does not repeat exactly, but it rhymes.

As we approach 2026, signals are flashing again:

The IMF projects global growth at just ~3%, below pre-pandemic norms.

The OECD warns advanced economies will slow to around 1.0-1.5%, weighed down by high rates and weak trade.

France is a bellwether, with public debt nearing 120% of GDP and growth stuck below 1.0-1.3%.

Inflation is easing, but core pressures remain sticky, especially in energy and wages.

Tariff shocks and trade fragmentation continue to add cost and uncertainty.

These do not mean collapse is inevitable. But history and data suggest 2026 could be a dangerous year if leaders, boards, and governments fail to prepare.

For leaders, the message is clear. 2026 will punish those who rely on hope and reward those who prepare.

Stress test plans for slower top line growth.

Strengthen cash and working capital discipline.

Diversify trade and supply footprints.

Invest in productivity and people, not just expansion.

Revisit board risk appetites and incentive structures.

Downturns are dangerous, but they are also decisive.

Those who enter prepared not only survive, they often emerge stronger.

2026 is not a year to drift. It is a year to be ready. Winter is coming!

Dato’ Dr Anas Alam Faizli is a strategic corporate leader with over two decades of cross-industry leadership, having transformed both public and private corporations across asset facility management, energy, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

He previously served as CEO of OCI TerraSus, Duopharma Biotech, and ProtectHealth, and is widely recognised as one of the prominent leaders of Malaysia’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

An advisor to the UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB) and IMU University, he is also the author of the bestselling book Rich Malaysia, Poor Malaysians and is formally recognised as an Oil & Gas expert by the Ministry of Human Resources.

