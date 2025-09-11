Is Suria KLCC Really Anti-Palestine? Here’s What We Found Out

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent viral video captured a tense encounter between former Member of Parliament Chua Tian Chang (better known as Tian Chua) and security guards at the entrance of the Suria KLCC shopping mall.

The clip quickly sparked outrage online, with many accusing the mall’s management of being anti-Palestinian and banning the Palestinian flag.

But is that really what happened, and just how true are these claims?

Suria KLCC Explains What Actually Happened

The incident took place on 6 September. Before responding publicly, Suria KLCC conducted an internal investigation to avoid further escalation.

The next day, 7 September, the mall issued an official statement titled “Suria KLCC Clarifies Security Procedures.”

The statement clarified that the issue was not the Palestinian flag itself, but the pole used to hold it.

According to the mall’s security policy, objects that could be dangerous or used as weapons—such as wooden poles, metal rods or similar items—are strictly prohibited.

This isn’t a special rule targeting any specific persons or groups. The same policy applies at concerts, airports, office buildings and sporting events too to ensure public safety.

Clothing or Accessories With Palestinian Symbols Are Not Banned

Social media posts show that people wearing keffiyehs, shirts or shawls featuring the Palestinian flag were allowed to enter Suria KLCC without issue.

Many had come from a nearby pro-Palestinian solidarity rally and anti-Trump demonstration, and stopped by to eat or use the mall’s facilities.

This suggests that the mall’s management does not object to symbols of solidarity. The problem only arose when someone tried to bring in a potentially dangerous object—a flagpole.

And it’s rational to see why, as even an empty pole could make other mall-goers feel uneasy, especially parents with small children in a crowded mall.

What the Viral Video Actually Shows

The issue gained traction after Tian Chua and some rally participants claimed that Suria KLCC had barred Palestinian-related symbols inside the mall.

However, the video below clearly shows security guards asking Tian Chua not to bring the stick inside the premises, not stopping him from carrying the flag or wearing a keffiyeh.

Protesters Were Not Forced Out

One #TrumpNotWelcome protest participant wrote on social media that they marched from McDonald’s in Bukit Bintang to KLCC between 5 pm and 7 pm on 6 September.

When they arrived, no one attempted to forcefully remove them.

This shows that, contrary to what claims being made online suggest, Suria KLCC did not block peaceful protesters who were not endangering public safety.

Influencers Share Their Own Experiences

Local influencer and former lawyer Reina Lum posted that, in 2023, she and her husband had previously joined similar protests and worn keffiyehs without any issue entering the mall.

Meanwhile, celebrity podcaster Ariz Ramli (better known as Caprice) echoed this in a TikTok video, noting that he too had worn a keffiyeh inside KLCC with no problems from management or security.

KLCC Has Previously Taken Steps to Show Sensitivity

According to reliable sources, KLCC Group scaled down its New Year’s Eve celebrations in December 2023 to respect sensitivities around the Palestine–Israel conflict, which had claimed thousands of lives.

There were no concerts or fireworks, just music, a light show and water fountain displays for attending visitors.

Safety Comes First in a Shared Public Space

Although Suria KLCC is a popular public destination, it is still private property that’s open to the public.

Like any host setting house rules for guests, the management has the right to enforce steps to protect everyone’s safety. These security measures are not meant to suppress any cause but to create a safe environment for all visitors.

Of course, everyone has the right to express support for any movement, but in a shared space, following safety regulations is non-negotiable.

Perhaps it’s worth viewing this issue rationally rather than being swayed by divisive narratives.

Our collective safety and harmony should remain the top priority.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.