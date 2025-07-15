Open Letter To PMX From Malaysian NGOs On Nick “Alpha Male” Adams

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dear YAB Prime Minister,

We are writing to express our deep concern regarding reports that Nick Adams is being considered for the position of U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia.

Given Adams’ controversial public statements and divisive rhetoric, we respectfully urge the Malaysian government to reject his accreditation should his appointment be formally proposed.

Adams has a documented history of making inflammatory remarks that are inconsistent with Malaysia’s values of moderation, multicultural harmony, and diplomatic decorum. His past comments on race, religion, and international relations risk undermining the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and the United States, as well as causing unnecessary friction within our diverse society.

For example, he once boasted through a tweet that he had a waitress fired from her job simply because she was wearing a “Free Palestine” pin on her blouse. He has misogynistic views and brags that he likes to visit a particular chain of restaurants which has servers wearing skimpy tops.

Malaysia has long upheld principles of mutual respect and constructive diplomacy. Accepting an ambassador with a record of extremism and polarising views could harm Malaysia’s reputation as a peaceful, inclusive nation and disrupt the positive relationship between our two countries.

We request that the Malaysian government, in exercising its sovereign right to approve or reject foreign envoys, carefully evaluate Adams’ suitability and consider the potential repercussions of his appointment.

Malaysia deserves a U.S. Ambassador who embodies professionalism, cultural sensitivity, and a commitment to fostering strong international partnerships.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter. We trust that the government will act in the best interests of Malaysia’s national harmony and diplomatic integrity.

Signed by:

BDS Malaysia Palestinian Centre for Excellence GSPP Haluan Malaysia Viva Palestina Malaysia Muslim Care Malaysia ABIM Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) MyCARE Citizens International IKRAM Pertubuhan Intelektual Perlis (PiP) PALESTINIAN FORUM MALAYSIA-PFM Allied Coordinating Council of Islamic NGOs Malaysia (ACCIN) Pertubuhan Agenda Wanita Malaysia (AGENDA) IKRAM Muda Malaysia Muslim Professionals Forum MAPIM Persatuan Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM)

