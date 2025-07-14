The Future of Selangor Islamic University (UIS): A Growing Reality?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor Islamic University (UIS) is no longer unfamiliar to the 7.3 million residents of Selangor. Formerly known as Kolej Islam Darul Ehsan (KISDAR) when it was established in 1993, it was later upgraded to Kolej Universiti Islam Selangor (KUIS). On 20 July 2023, it reached a new milestone, officially becoming Selangor Islamic University (UIS).

Today, UIS sits among the ranks of prestigious universities in Selangor such as Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM). However, the journey to full global recognition is far from over. Based in Kajang, Selangor, UIS currently has around 5,600 students, offering 76 academic programmes across six faculties—a promising start that still presents challenges ahead as it aims to solidify its place on the international stage.

Recently, I attended a hi-tea event hosted by UIS in Bangi, Selangor, which brought together media representatives, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), and UIS administrators. The event served as a platform to announce the 27th Convocation Ceremony and the official proclamation.

In his keynote address, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Prof. Dr. Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah candidly acknowledged the difficult path the university has taken to reach its current status. Despite being a fully owned Islamic higher learning institution under MAIS, which has played a crucial role in promoting Islamic scholarship and unity in Selangor, the challenge of evolving into a globally competitive university remains real.

Prof. Dr. Farid stressed the importance of innovating academic programmes to keep pace with the rapidly changing digital world. As a private higher education institution (IPTS), UIS is competing not only with other private universities but also with long-established public universities across Malaysia.

On 19 July, UIS is set to witness another historical moment as Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin will be officially proclaimed as the first Chancellor of UIS. This raises a crucial question: Is UIS ready to face the reality of higher education competition and attract more school leavers and pre-university graduates (SPM/STPM holders) to enrol?

According to Prof. Dr. Farid, the university is actively rebranding itself as an entrepreneurial university—offering more than just theory-based education. Students are now being equipped with practical skills and business acumen to become young entrepreneurs capable of marketing their talents and products.

For example, traditional programmes such as Usuluddin have been rebranded as Usuluddin and Multimedia, Al-Quran and Sunnah transformed into Al-Quran, Sunnah and Communication, and Education is now integrated with Tahfiz studies. These innovations are designed to widen students’ skill sets while preparing them to face future challenges—especially in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The relevance of AI cannot be overstated. On 15 November 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, speaking at the APEC CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, emphasized the need for AI development to be aligned with Malaysia’s moral, cultural, and religious values.

“In a country where the majority are Muslims… we must implement ethical AI governance to safeguard national harmony,” said the Prime Minister.

Apart from academic innovation, UIS also plans to strengthen its twinning programmes with universities in the Middle East (Egypt and Jordan) as well as in Australia and New Zealand, through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with top institutions in these regions. Prof. Dr. Farid believes such initiatives will give UIS students the opportunity to gain international exposure and added value in their educational journey.

Now entering its third decade since establishment, UIS has produced thousands of graduates. At its 27th convocation, a total of 1,528 graduates received their scrolls across various levels of study—each equipped with the knowledge to face the future.

With these carefully planned strategies and visionary leadership, UIS is no longer just an Islamic institution producing graduates in religious studies. It now stands poised to contribute across multiple sectors of national development, disproving the outdated perception that Islamic university graduates are only relevant in religious fields.

About Charles Mohan

Charles Mohan is a veteran Malaysian broadcast journalist, widely recognized for his work as a news anchor and journalist at ntv7, with a career spanning over 22 years. Known for his fearless reporting and deep commitment to journalistic integrity, Charles has covered several high-profile national stories, including the Altantuya Shaariibuu and Norita Shamsuddin murder cases, as well as the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sodomy trials.

Charles held multiple key roles at ntv7, including news anchor, news assignment editor, and news editor for special reports. He also participated in international media training programs, notably attending CNN Training in Atlanta, USA, in 2003.

In his autobiographical book Sebenarnya… (“Actually…”), Charles offers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a journalist in Malaysia. The book features candid reflections on his interviews with political leaders such as the late Tok Guru Nik Aziz, and recounts challenges he faced, including receiving death threats while reporting on sensitive issues like prostitution and corruption in Klang.

Outside the newsroom, Charles is equally committed to humanitarian causes. He began his philanthropic journey by donating small monthly sums (RM15–RM30) to the Good Samaritan Home in Klang. Today, he takes pride in seeing former beneficiaries thrive in careers such as nursing, law, accounting, and aviation. For Charles, this journey is proof that even modest acts of giving can profoundly change lives.



lthough he has been incorrectly associated with the Anugerah Skrin TV3 award in 2006, there is no official record confirming that he received this honor.

