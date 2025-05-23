Nurul Izzah And I [OPINION]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Astro Awani 501’s Instagram report dated May 21, 2025, highlighted that in the second week of Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) internal election, Nurul Izzah Anwar is leading her contender, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, in the race for the party’s Deputy President in a one-on-one contest.

The report cited Khairul Arifin Mohd Munir, Senior Research Manager at the Darul Ehsan Institute (IDE), who stated that despite trailing in the first week, Nurul Izzah has managed to galvanize grassroots support as the campaign draws to a close.

This report caught my attention. As someone who has been immersed in the broadcasting and current affairs industry for nearly 22 years, I felt compelled to share my perspective.

The name Nurul Izzah Anwar is no stranger to Malaysian politics, especially as the daughter of the 10th Prime Minister, PMX Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. She has played a prominent role during the Reformasi movement and has served as a Member of Parliament.

I first got to know Nurul Izzah in 2004, four years into my journalism career at ntv7, “Saluran Ceria Anda.” Our first meeting was in September 2004, shortly after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s release from prison. She was actively representing the youth voice for political reform. I attended several of these reform forums in Kuala Lumpur, where I heard her bold, resonant speeches.

I got to know her more closely around 2006. From that year until 2014, I served as a senior broadcast journalist, deputy assignment editor, assignment editor, and later as editor of special news reports. This period frequently brought me into contact with young PKR political icons like Nurul Izzah, Yusmadi Yusof, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and Wong Chen—well-known for their fiery oratory during by-elections, state elections, and general elections.

Throughout my career, I have covered 10 by-elections, two state elections (Sarawak, 2006 and 2011), and three general elections (2004, 2008, and 2013).

At every opposition rally—which has now become the voice of the current Kerajaan Madani—one of the speakers I always looked forward to was Nurul Izzah. I remember the 2008 Permatang Pauh by-election, where Datuk Seri Anwar returned to contest the parliamentary seat vacated by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

He won that election on August 26, 2008, securing 31,195 votes, defeating BN candidate Arif Shah (15,524 votes) and independent Hanafi Hamat (92 votes). With a 15,671-vote majority, this was seen as a public referendum against the BN government.

In my view, Nurul Izzah played a crucial role in that victory. She was the campaign director and key spokesperson, despite already serving as Lembah Pantai MP, a seat she had won during the 12th General Election in March 2008.

Her speeches—gentle in tone but firm in substance—often highlighted urgent local and national issues. As a broadcast journalist, I was drawn to her articulate delivery, time discipline, and clear policy proposals aimed at improving public welfare. As the saying goes, “like father, like daughter.”

During the Permatang Pauh by-election, she appeared almost daily with other PKR leaders like the late Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim and Azmin Ali. She always introduced fresh topics that captivated voters and helped reporters craft compelling news stories.

Nurul Izzah contested in three general elections; Lembah Pantai (2008 and 2013), Permatang Pauh (2018). She did not contest in 2022 for personal reasons.

In her three elections, she was elected each time—earning the trust of voters to represent them in Parliament. Beyond just being a popular candidate, she is seen as a friend, a family member, someone who connects easily with all communities—Malay, Chinese, Indian, and others.

This may stem from her time at Assunta Secondary School in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, which emphasizes humanitarian values and integrity.

The last time I interviewed her was during the presentation of Budget 2010. My colleague Melissa Ong conducted the live broadcast from Parliament, while I spoke to Nurul Izzah after the presentation. I had interviewed her before during earlier parliamentary sessions as well, often on pressing national issues.

Besides Nurul Izzah, other memorable parliamentary figures during the 2008–2013 sessions included former Batu Gajah MP Fong Po Kuan and veteran former Kepong MP Dr Tan Seng Giaw. Their outspoken nature and unwillingness to back down added color to the proceedings.

Today, Nurul Izzah is back in the headlines across print, broadcast, and digital media. She has officially filed her nomination for the PKR Deputy Presidency for the 2025–2028 term.

She announced her candidacy on May 9, 2025, stating that the decision was made out of a sense of responsibility for the party and the country’s future. Her previous positions in PKR include: Elected Vice President (2010), Reappointed Vice President (2014, 2018), Did not contest party positions in 2022, Appointed Senior Economic and Financial Advisor to PMX in 2023.

This time, the Deputy President post is a one-on-one contest between her and incumbent Rafizi Ramli, who also serves as the Minister of Economy.

PKR’s internal election is scheduled for May 23, 2025. According to records, more than 29,000 delegates are expected to vote—9,000 in person and the remaining 20,000 online.

Delegates from all 222 PKR divisions across Malaysia will cast their votes during the party’s National Congress, held from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru.

The question now is: at 44, does Nurul Izzah still have the same political bite she once had?

In my view, after nearly 20 years in politics, Nurul Izzah has gained maturity in navigating the complex landscape. Her “bite” may not be as sharp as it was two decades ago—but she no longer needs to bare her fangs constantly to earn support. She will act decisively when necessary, likely in the final 48 hours before delegates make their decision.

In my eyes, she remains PKR’s “Iron Lady,” akin to the late Jaya Lalitha, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As the saying goes, “A leader’s true intent is reflected in their face.”

Though not personally close to her, my impression since 2004 has been that she is driven, sincere in her struggle, and genuinely committed to positive change for both party and country.

And now, perhaps the time has come for the woman dubbed Puteri Reformasi (Princess of Reform) to finally assume the party’s second most important role.

Could this be the beginning of Malaysia’s journey toward its first female Prime Minister? It’s a pleasing thought.

But that decision lies with the delegates, who will cast their votes tonight. These are just my personal reflections, an outsider looking in.

To both Nurul Izzah and Rafizi Ramli, I extend my best wishes in this election.

By Charles Mohan

