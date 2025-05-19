It’s True That Things Were Better Under Najib… [OPINION]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former Umno Youth Vice President turned podcaster Shahril Suffian Hamdan, in the second episode of his podcast Subtext, mentions that support for Datuk Seri Najib Razak has endured despite the former Prime Minister being found guilty and jailed for corruption.

Shahril points out that some Malays still say “things were better under Najib”, a phrase he said is also whispered by some ethnic Chinese businessmen, and according to a recent poll by Merdeka Centre, most ethnic Indians.

These people are correct.

Things really were better under Najib

For most of the time while Najib was Prime Minister, the country was very stable.

The Barisan Nasional coalition held a simple majority in Parliament and was able to hold onto power without needing to make too many hard concessions to special interest groups.

While racial and religious issues still occurred, Malays and Muslims were pretty confident that they wouldn’t be knocked off the top spot.

Because of that, PAS and other conservative or right-wing groups were isolated in kampungs or the east coast states of the Peninsula.

There was just enough room for a political opposition to grow, unable to make inroads on the right, it promised progress, equal rights, and justice, providing just enough of a challenge to the government to motivate it into keeping ahead of them.

The beginning of the end

The start of the end, however, could be argued to have been at least in part due to the actions of one person.

One person opened the door to disrupt this delicate balance of power in order to protect themselves and hide their wrongdoing, toppling Najib’s administration and causing BN to lose in the following election.

That person was Najib.

As the 1MDB issue came to light, in an attempt to bury the controversy, Najib expelled many UMNO leaders, including the party’s Deputy President and Deputy Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Even the elderly ex-Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad would return to politics following the 1MDB fiasco.

These former UMNO members formed Bersatu, ostensibly a Malay party which, working together with Pakatan Harapan and capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with Najib, were able to win the 2018 election, breaking BN’s hold on the government that had endured since Malaysia’s Independence.

However, this alliance of enemies would later fall apart as Bersatu found PAS, a self-proclaimed Islamist political party, to be more in line with their ideals.

They would join forces with UMNO to form a new government that stumbled its way through the COVID-19 pandemic but did jail Najib in August 2022, just before the General Election in November.

Following an even more disastrous general election than the last one, Najib’s handpicked successor in UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, would also follow in his footsteps, firing or causing to quit many other party members who he saw as a threat to him, including Shahril, before again forming an alliance with their enemies in Pakatan Harapan to form the government.

So here we are now, with no political ideology, party, or coalition able to command a majority in Parliament, resulting in an appointed government that must make all kinds of concessions to stay in power.

Economically, Malaysia has also had to recover from COVID lockdowns while paying off debts incurred due to 1MDB, which amount to over RM50 billion. To put it in perspective, that is more than half the operations cost of the entire Malaysian government for the year 2024.

So, yes, things were better under Najib, which is why he should stay in Kajang, and not return to Putrajaya or Taman Duta.

Hamzah Nazari is the Head of Editorial for TRP.

All opinions expressed here are his alone and do not represent the stand of TRP, or any related companies or individuals.

