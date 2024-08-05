The True Olympic Charter: White Lives Are More Precious Than Non-White Lives [Opinion]

By

Prof Mohd Nazari Ismail

Chairman

BDS Malaysia

The 2024 Olympic Games is currently taking place in Paris, and sports fans from all over the world are watching on TV. Hundreds of thousands are also in the city to witness live sporting events.

The Olympics should be a stage of sporting events where athletes from all over the world compete in the spirit of universal human unity. However, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to accept the participation of Israeli athletes has damaged the image and reputation of the Olympic sport itself, perhaps beyond redemption.

The whole world knows that Israel has been committing genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza since October 7, 2023. As of now, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed amid Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, while more than 2 million others have been forced to leave their homes. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that more than 70% of the dead are women and children and that at least 10,000 people are still unaccounted for and buried under the rubble of buildings in Gaza. That Israel is committing the crime of genocide is recognized by international justice institutions, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), with the latter in the process of issuing arrest warrants on Israel’s leaders for war crimes.

According to Palestinian sports officials, the Israeli military has murdered more than 343 Palestinian athletes since October 7, 2023, including 241 soccer players (67 children and 174 adults). The Israeli attack also killed the first Palestinian Olympic athlete, Majed Abu Maraheel.

Israel’s barbaric attack on the Gaza Strip has not only killed innocent souls but also destroyed various infrastructures and entire neighborhoods, including agricultural areas, libraries, schools, universities, hospitals, and various sports facilities. Israel has either destroyed or badly damaged sports stadiums. A total of 49 other sports facilities were also destroyed.

A Palestinian boy in Gaza stands next to graffiti that reads “Gaza Resist”. (Pic Credit: Hamzah Nazari)

What is even more revolting is that some Israeli athletes are directly involved in this genocidal crime. For example, an Israeli judo athlete, Peter Paltchik, who was also the bearer of the Israeli flag during the opening ceremony in Paris, is an individual who supports the killing of Palestinian civilians. He has written his name on artillery shells aimed at civilians in Gaza and posted photos of the shells on social media with the caption “From me to you with pleasure”.

Another Israeli judo athlete, Muki, who is vocal in supporting the IDF, is also competing in Paris. In his November 2023 Instagram post, the Olympic medalist celebrated the IDF by raising an Israeli flag on the Gaza beach with the caption “Salute your heroes”.

In fact, of the 87 Israeli athletes who are currently representing their country at the Olympic Games, many are members of the IDF or ardent supporters of attacks on civilians carried out by the IDF. In other words, the IOC acquiesces to the inclusion of criminals from Israel in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Realizing this reality, many parties had called on the IOC not to allow Israel to participate in the ongoing games. They cited previous International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings that ordered Israel to stop committing genocidal crimes in Gaza, as well as recent ICJ rulings that deemed Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories illegal under international law. The ICJ describes the occupation as racial segregation and apartheid.

In addition, many parties point out the IOC’s own call in 1992 regarding the Olympic Truce” which was given a new lease of life by the UN through Resolution 48/11 dated October 25, 1993, which calls on all countries to respect a ceasefire during the Olympic Games. The ‘Olympic Truce’ resolution was co-sponsored by 77 countries and agreed to by 118 countries. Based on this resolution, Israel is not supposed to attack Gaza during the Paris Olympics and Paralympics which are taking place from July 19 to September 15, 2024.

However, Israel completely ignores the call and continues its attack on Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians during this period. In addition, on July 31, 2024, Israel killed the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran by bombing the residence he lived in while visiting Iran.

In addition, many parties refer to previous decisions by the IOC in handling violations of the Olympic charter by other countries, including the suspension of the Russian team in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In fact, on October 5, 2023, the IOC suspended The Russian Olympic Committee following Moscow’s decision to absorb sports organizations in the four occupied regions of Ukraine. An IOC statement described Russia’s actions as “violating the Olympic charter.” The IOC also decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus with military contracts.

Glaringly, the IOC did not take the same action against Israel even though Israel’s crimes against Palestinians are even more egregious because they are genocidal and live-streamed the world over. This attitude of the IOC proves that it is disgustingly hypocritical and applies ‘double standards’ when it comes to sanctioning Israel.

Last February, 26 French politicians sent a letter to the IOC condemning the war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and calling for sanctions against Israel in the form of a ban on Israeli athletes from competing under the flag and Israel’s national anthem.

The IOC however has ignored the arguments of the French politicians and proceeded to allow Israel to participate in the Olympic sports. This decision of the IOC gives the impression that the international community can still accept a country that has committed the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing — as long as the victims are non-white or non-European. It also gives the impression that sports are more important than the issues of justice and the value of human life. The IOC with no assistance from anyone has itself tarnished the image of the Olympics.

With that, we can conclude that the IOC’s decision regarding Israel’s participation in the Olympic Games in France is not only a disgrace to the Olympic charter but also proof that it is a shameless and dishonourable organization. There is only one way to teach the IOC to act appropriately in the future. If it continues to allow Israel to participate in the Olympics despite Israeli violations of international law and oppression and brutality against Palestinians, all countries must boycott future Olympics.

Prof. Mohd Nazari Ismail (Phd.) is the Director of the Hashim Sani Centre for Palestine Studies, in the Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Malaya.

If you’d like your opinion shared on TRP, please send it via email at editorial@therakyatpost.com with the title “OPINION:” or through social media on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.