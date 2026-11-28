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East Malaysia’s first physical IKEA store drew more than 6,000 visitors by 2:30 PM on its opening day yesterday (27 Nov) at The Pines Mall, Batu Kawa, averaging over 1,300 visitors per hour since doors opened at 10 AM.

To mark the launch in a state where residents previously flew to Peninsular Malaysia or hired personal shoppers for flat-pack furniture, IKEA Malaysia placed gift bags on the baggage-claim conveyor belts at Kuching International Airport on opening morning to greet arriving passengers.

Some arriving AirAsia passengers who spotted the gift bags on the belt told TRP they were slightly disappointed that their timing was off after learning they had arrived one flight too early—as that batch was reserved for Malaysia Airlines (MAS) passengers, with AirAsia arrivals on the next flight next in line.

The airport activation followed two weeks of oversized inflatables — including a blue FRAKTA bag, a green KLIPPAN sofa, and HEJ lettering — displayed at Plaza Merdeka Mall and the Kuching Old Court House before moving to The Pines Mall for the opening weekend celebrations.

Sarawak Deputy Premier and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated the launch ceremony, which featured a cultural performance titled Hej Kamek blending Swedish folk traditions with Sarawakian dance.

IKEA Malaysia Country Retail Director Takeshi Murai stated that the opening marks a milestone in the company’s 30 years in Malaysia as it enters East Malaysia for the first time.

Occupying a compact space at The Pines Mall, the store displays about 5,000 home furnishing items priced as in Peninsular Malaysia.

Smaller items are available for immediate take-home purchase, while larger furniture pieces require home delivery or self-collection, and a grab-and-go counter serves Swedish meatballs, curry puffs, chicken sausage buns, and soft serve.

Opening weekend activities run until tomorrow (29 Nov), while shoppers travelling to the Batu Kawa outlet can redeem RM5 off Grab rides to IKEA Kuching until 26 Dec on a first-come, first-served basis.

What Kuching Shoppers Can Expect on Price and Top Sellers

While confirming that IKEA currently has no plans to raise prices in East Malaysia, Murai said the retailer cannot guarantee identical pricing across every item a decade from now, noting that long-term pricing depends on how supply chain and logistics costs evolve over the coming years.

He added that IKEA introduces roughly 2,000 new products globally each year, meaning the Kuching outlet carries current international designs rather than older stock previously sourced through third-party personal shoppers.

Based on IKEA’s household studies, Murai said home storage and organisation products—ranging from small storage boxes to larger shelving furniture—are projected to be the store’s top-selling furnishing range, alongside grab-and-go food staples such as meatballs and curry puffs.

Speaking to TRP, he also noted that living habits in Kuching differ markedly from those in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, prompting the retailer to tailor its showroom layouts to local lifestyles rather than replicating Peninsular stores.

Omnichannel Shopping, Free Planning Consultations, and East Malaysia Collection Points

Murai added that although IKEA launched online shopping and home delivery across East Malaysia last year—including coverage for Kota Kinabalu—the physical Kuching store lets customers test and feel big-ticket purchases such as kitchens, mattresses, and sofas in person rather than ordering solely from a screen.

The outlet also provides free on-site interior planning consultations to help shoppers measure and configure room layouts before placing orders.

While declining to disclose specific timelines or cities for future store formats, Murai stated that IKEA aims to bring its retail presence closer to more communities.

According to IKEA Malaysia representatives, shoppers outside Kuching can also use an existing collection point in Miri—opened last year to support online orders—to pick up items dispatched from IKEA’s centralised warehouse.

READ MORE: 5AM Queue Greets East Malaysia’s First IKEA In Kuching

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