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Twenty-two independent candidates entered the 13th Sarawak state election race today (28 Nov), preventing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) from forming a state government on nomination day.

Before nominations closed at 10am, election projections indicated that GPS could secure up to 44 seats unopposed, surpassing the 42-seat threshold required for a simple majority in the 82-seat State Legislative Assembly.

Instead, the ruling coalition won 29 seats uncontested, leaving GPS 13 seats short of a majority and requiring a 14-day campaign ahead of polling on December 12.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun stated at a press conference in Kuching that the 29 walkovers surpassed Sarawak’s previous record of 19 uncontested seats set in 1979.

The EC confirmed that 168 candidates submitted valid nomination papers across all 82 nomination centres, with zero rejections.

GPS is the sole coalition contesting all 82 constituencies.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) fielded 29 candidates, followed by the 22 independents, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) with 17, Democratic Action Party (DAP) with 14, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) with three, and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak with one.

Ramlan noted that the 53 contested constituencies comprise 29 straight fights, 15 three-cornered contests, and nine four-cornered races.

Data released by the commission also showed that 154 men and 14 women were confirmed as candidates, meaning women account for 8.3 per cent of the total field.

Meanwhile, six sitting MPs entered the state race across six constituencies: Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Repok, Dudong, Bawang Assan, and Pelagus.

PKR and Wawasan did not field candidates for the state polls.

The Battlegrounds Left Standing

While GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and his deputies won their seats unopposed—with Abang Johari retaining Gedong without a contest—Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was denied a walkover and faces a straight fight in the Sibu seat of Dudong against Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) candidate Stanley Pua Api.

In Kuching, the opposition-held stronghold of Padungan is set for a three-cornered contest among 24,106 voters after incumbent Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen moved to contest Kota Sentosa.

DAP fielded Michael Kong Feng Nian to defend the seat—which the opposition has held since 2006—against 40-year-old GPS newcomer Nicholas Wung Duk Ying and PBK candidate Chhan Cheng Kiat.

Historical election records show that DAP’s vote share in Padungan declined from 72.6 percent in 2011 to 50.4 percent in 2021.

In southern Sarawak, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian is defending his Batu Kawah seat against DAP candidate Sim Kiat Leng.

Young Guns and Razor-Thin Margins

In the neighbouring constituency of Batu Kitang, SUPP incumbent Datuk Lo Khere Chiang faces 29-year-old DAP contender Jordan Soo Tien Ren, one of two under-30 candidates fielded by the opposition party.

In central Sarawak, DAP added Lanang MP and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng as a late entrant in Bawang Assan after PKR decided not to contest the state polls.

Lau faces SUPP Youth chief Kevin Lau Kor Jie in a straight fight for the 22,832-voter constituency, which was held since 1991 by seven-term assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh before his retirement on 22 November.

In the adjacent Sibu seat of Pelawan, SUPP incumbent Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee—who won the constituency by a 100-vote majority in 2021—faces a three-cornered contest against 24-year-old DAP newcomer Irene Wong Lee Ting and PBK secretary-general Priscilla Lau.

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