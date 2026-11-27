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A routine breakfast run for roti canai ended with a 24-year-old Malaysian cargo handler spending more than a month behind bars as a suspected undocumented migrant, before biometric fingerprint checks confirmed his citizenship and led to his release on Wednesday (25 November).

Azlanshah Mahathir walked out of his home without his MyKad on 11 October and was detained by police on suspicion of being a foreign national without valid travel documents.

Nine days later, on 20 October, prosecutors charged him at the Tawau Sessions Court under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering Malaysia without a valid entry pass.

Azlanshah pleaded guilty and received a five-month prison term and deportation order from the Sessions Court.

Court reports do not specify why Azlanshah pleaded guilty.

Prison Fingerprint Check Uncovers Error

After his transfer to Tawau Central Prison, fingerprint verification with the National Registration Department (NRD) confirmed his Malaysian citizenship and corrected his name spelling, according to the Tawau Prison Department.

Despite the citizenship confirmation, Azlanshah remained imprisoned for another 20 days until the High Court heard a criminal revision application.

Judicial Commissioner Steve Ritikos quashed the conviction and ordered his immediate release.

Outside the courtroom, Azlanshah said he viewed the experience as a lesson to carry his identity card at all times.

Not an Isolated Case in East Malaysia

Similar wrongful detentions of Malaysian citizens have occurred previously in Sabah and Sarawak during immigration enforcement sweeps, particularly involving rural residents or workers who step out without physical identity documents.

According to Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) findings, several Sabahans were previously mistaken for undocumented migrants and deported to Indonesia and the Philippines during state-wide immigration crackdowns after failing to produce identity documents on the spot.

Individuals have sued the Malaysian government and the Immigration Department for wrongful detention and false imprisonment, though few cases involve rural Sabahans mistaken for undocumented migrants due to high legal costs and strict statutory hurdles.

Under Section 7(3) and Section 56(4) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, the legal burden of proving Malaysian citizenship or lawful entry rests on the individual being questioned, not the arresting officer.

Separately, Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 requires citizens aged 12 and above to carry their physical MyKad at all times, carrying penalties of up to three years in prison, a RM20,000 fine, or both.

READ MORE: No, You Cannot Post The Sultan’s IC Online: Clerk Learns The Hard Way

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