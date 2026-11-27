Out For Roti Canai, Jailed As A Foreigner: Sabahan Kept Behind Bars 20 Days
Arrested without his MyKad during a breakfast run, 24-year-old Azlanshah Mahathir pleaded guilty, received a five-month jail sentence and deportation order, and remained locked up for nearly three weeks after the National Registration Department (NRD) confirmed he was Malaysian.
A routine breakfast run for roti canai ended with a 24-year-old Malaysian cargo handler spending more than a month behind bars as a suspected undocumented migrant, before biometric fingerprint checks confirmed his citizenship and led to his release on Wednesday (25 November).
Azlanshah Mahathir walked out of his home without his MyKad on 11 October and was detained by police on suspicion of being a foreign national without valid travel documents.
Azlanshah pleaded guilty and received a five-month prison term and deportation order from the Sessions Court.
Court reports do not specify why Azlanshah pleaded guilty.
Prison Fingerprint Check Uncovers Error
After his transfer to Tawau Central Prison, fingerprint verification with the National Registration Department (NRD) confirmed his Malaysian citizenship and corrected his name spelling, according to the Tawau Prison Department.
Despite the citizenship confirmation, Azlanshah remained imprisoned for another 20 days until the High Court heard a criminal revision application.
Judicial Commissioner Steve Ritikos quashed the conviction and ordered his immediate release.
Outside the courtroom, Azlanshah said he viewed the experience as a lesson to carry his identity card at all times.
Not an Isolated Case in East Malaysia
Similar wrongful detentions of Malaysian citizens have occurred previously in Sabah and Sarawak during immigration enforcement sweeps, particularly involving rural residents or workers who step out without physical identity documents.
Separately, Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 requires citizens aged 12 and above to carry their physical MyKad at all times, carrying penalties of up to three years in prison, a RM20,000 fine, or both.