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Shoppers lined up as early as 5 AM today (27 November) outside The Pines Mall, Batu Kawa, with a long queue forming along the mall entrance well before the 10 AM opening of East Malaysia’s first physical IKEA store, where the first 500 visitors received complimentary opening-day freebies.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated the morning launch alongside InvestSarawak, officials from the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (MINTRED), and representatives from the Embassy of Sweden.

Dr Sim, who also serves as Batu Kawa assemblyman, stated that the retailer’s decision to locate in Kuching reflects Sarawak’s broader economic development and infrastructure investment, noting that Sarawak’s transformation over the past decade has created new opportunities for local service providers and business ecosystems.

“Been a customer of IKEA since 1985 while I was in Australia,” the cardiologist said, recounting how he dismantled the flat-pack bed he bought as a student and shipped it back to Kuching in 1998.

“This is the beauty of IKEA furniture — DIY.”

Spanning 3,634 square metres on the mall’s first floor, the fully cashless outlet introduces IKEA Malaysia’s first small-format retail concept.

Out of approximately 5,180 home furnishing articles on display, about 2,400 smaller items are available for immediate cash-and-carry purchase, while 2,780 larger furniture items must be ordered for home delivery from IKEA’s centralised warehouse or collected at the Jalan Demak Laut collection point for a RM10 fee.

Kuching and Sarawak’s Development Behind IKEA’s Arrival

During his speech, Dr Sim, who is also the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, positioned IKEA’s decision to open in Batu Kawa as a marker of Kuching and Sarawak’s broader transformation over the past decade, noting that the state had previously been viewed as an overlooked market before sustained infrastructure spending and revenue growth altered investor perceptions.

He attributed the entry of international retailers to continuous capital investment in Kuching and Batu Kawa — where roughly RM900 million has been injected over the past four years to upgrade road networks, commercial zones, and urban livability, alongside upcoming infrastructure projects such as the Sungai Sarawak bridge link and Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) network.

He pointed out that Sarawak’s annual state budget has expanded to RM15 billion, alongside clean energy and hydrogen initiatives, boosting consumer purchasing power and investor confidence.

Dr Sim added that IKEA’s entry supports a wider local ecosystem of logistics operators, contractors, and service providers across Kuching, noting that international brands establishing a presence in the Sarawak capital — alongside modern healthcare, education, and urban amenities under the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 — reflect growing confidence in Sarawak’s economic direction beyond Borneo.

Peninsular Prices, Local Home Research, and Grab-and-Go Meatballs

Speaking at the launch and in an interview after the opening, IKEA Malaysia Country Retail Director Takeshi Murai stated that the retailer has no plans to raise prices in East Malaysia despite higher logistics costs, adding that IKEA lowered prices across Malaysia this year.

Murai said the store is built around Democratic Design — balancing functionality, design, sustainability, and affordability — and noted that “home is the most important place in the world” where better living solutions contribute to a better daily life.

Rather than relying on data from third-party personal shoppers, Murai said IKEA conducted home visits to local Kuching households to understand everyday challenges, noting that Malaysian homes frequently function as multi-generational gathering spaces for extended family and guests.

The findings shaped the store’s top 30 per cent of core home furnishing solutions — including pet-friendly living ranges — across seven room settings and 31 furnishing inspirations.

Murai added that the store omits a sit-down restaurant to dedicate more floor area to home furnishing displays, opting instead for a grab-and-go bistro serving meatballs in a cup, curry puffs, hot dogs, soft serve, and exclusive IKEA kek lapis produced with local baker Mama Su.

Store manager Pathmalingam Arumugam noted that Sarawakians make up 90 per cent of the store’s workforce and said customers get the “same experience as they would when visiting IKEA stores in Penang or the Klang Valley”, despite the outlet being one-tenth the size of IKEA Damansara.

Home delivery takes two to three days within Kuching and 11 to 14 days for Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, and Kota Kinabalu, while the store operates daily from 10 AM to 10 PM with opening weekend promotions running until Sunday (29 Nov).

READ MORE: Kuching Gets Its First IKEA—Minus The Warehouse And Dining Hall

All photos by the writer.

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