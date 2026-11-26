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Malaysia’s rapidly expanding data centre sector faces an immediate hardware bottleneck after Nvidia instructed manufacturing partners Dell and Supermicro to suspend shipments of artificial intelligence (AI) servers to Malaysian buyers.

The freeze follows an interim final rule issued by the United States Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which took effect on 19 November.

The directive singles out Malaysia alongside Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil as destinations presenting a heightened risk of semiconductor diversion to China.

Under the rule, data centre operators in Malaysia must obtain a United States export licence within 90 days by verifying that their computing capacity is not leased to restricted Chinese entities.

Subsidiaries of United States-headquartered technology companies operating in Malaysia remain exempt from the licensing hurdle provided their suppliers submit monthly compliance reports.

Regional cloud executives stated that federal officials issued the 90-day compliance deadline without publishing instructions on how operators can apply for the permits, leaving non-American buyers in Malaysia unable to clear pending hardware deliveries.

Local Investigations and RM385 Billion at Stake

The shipment halt arrives at a sensitive juncture for Malaysia’s digital infrastructure ambitions.

Government figures indicate that Malaysia has approved approximately RM385.7 billion in data centre and artificial intelligence infrastructure investments since 2021, concentrated heavily in Johor and the Klang Valley.

Officials in Putrajaya stated earlier this week that Malaysia’s AI infrastructure investments remain on track because major United States hyperscalers operating locally qualify for exemptions.

However, independent Malaysian and regional operators reliant on third-party server deliveries from Dell and Supermicro face an indefinite pause in supply.

Meanwhile, Malaysian authorities are conducting domestic compliance checks tied to the broader regional chip scandal.

On 13 November, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said it had never cleared Singapore-based Megaspeed or its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, adding that ministry officials are working with the Royal Customs Department to verify whether Nvidia-equipped servers imported into Malaysia were re-exported in breach of local regulations.

In June 2025, the ministry also clarified that AI servers were not listed as controlled items under Malaysia’s Strategic Trade Act 2010, noting that local data centres were free to make commercial leasing decisions under Malaysian law—a regulatory gap Washington’s new remote-access rule is designed to close.

Bursa Data Centre Stocks Sell Off, Led by YTL Power

News of the shipment freeze triggered a sharp afternoon sell-off in YTL Power International Bhd and other data centre-linked counters on Bursa Malaysia today (26 Nov), even as the broader FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI climbed over 1.2% on banking and consumer heavyweights.

YTL Power—Nvidia’s Malaysian AI cloud and data centre partner in Johor—erased early morning gains to plunge 41 sen, or 10.4%, to RM3.54 in late afternoon trade after touching an intraday low of RM3.41, with more than 20 million shares changing hands.

The decline extended a steep slide from the previous session, when the utility and digital infrastructure group lost 21 sen to close at RM3.95, and dragged down parent company YTL Corporation Bhd.

The sell-off persisted despite YTL Power explicitly denying allegations of Chinese links earlier this month.

Following international reports claiming that Singapore-based Megaspeed and its Malaysian unit Speedmatrix operated Nvidia chips at YTL’s Johor facility on behalf of Chinese technology firm Alibaba, YTL Power stated on 20 November that such reports were “speculative and unsubstantiated” and “completely untrue.”

Other technology and data centre infrastructure counters also recorded heavy losses during today’s session.

Power and engineering contractor MN Holdings Bhd fell 46 sen to RM2.25, semiconductor packaging firm Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd dropped 20 sen to RM35.60, and Pekat Group Bhd declined five sen to RM2.08. Recent ACE Market data centre engineering debutante MyDCD Bhd remained pinned below its 56 sen initial public offering price, trading between 47 sen and 48.5 sen. [1]

The declines extend a volatile month for Malaysian artificial intelligence proxies.

Earlier in November, shares in YTL Power, NationGate Holdings Bhd, MN Holdings, Critical Holdings Bhd, Pekat Group, and Jati Tinggi Group Bhd fell sharply and were temporarily suspended for intraday trading after Washington announced tighter chip export controls.

In a market note, Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd stated that local market sentiment remains pressured by tighter United States curbs on AI chip exports and data-centre buildouts, alongside persistent foreign outflows and volatility in United States technology stocks.

READ MORE: Nvidia Drop Wipes RM1.2bil Off EPF’s June Stake – But Member Impact Is Tiny

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