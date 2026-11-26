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Sarawakians lining up for East Malaysia’s first physical IKEA store on Friday (27 Nov) will get Peninsular Malaysia prices—just without the giant warehouse or sit-down restaurant seen in West Malaysia.

Doors open at 10 AM at The Pines Mall along Jalan Batu Kawa, where visitors are greeted at the entrance by a giant “HEJ” sign and an oversized replica of IKEA’s iconic blue recyclable bag.

The Swedish retailer confirmed that around 5,000 items will carry the same prices as Peninsular Malaysia, with no East Malaysia shipping markups, but the outlet is IKEA Malaysia’s first small-format store.

In practical terms, that means shoppers can only grab smaller accessories and selected items off the shelf to take home the same day.

Anyone buying bulky sofas, beds, or wardrobes must place an order in-store for home delivery or pick them up at the Demak Laut Collection Point, which charges a flat RM10 fee for up to 50 pieces.

Rather than housing rows of high-bay warehouse racks, the interior is built around Sarawak-tailored room settings covering living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, dining areas, storage, and children’s spaces.

IKEA Malaysia stated the displays were designed after visiting local Kuching households to study everyday storage habits and multi-functional family spaces. Inside the compact floor plan, shoppers can test staple lines—such as KALLAX shelving, BILLY bookcases, POÄNG armchairs, and SKOGSTA dining tables—while using dedicated planning stations with staff to order from the wider 5,000-item catalogue.

Grab-and-Go Meatballs at Peninsular Prices—Plus Opening Perks

Food follows the same compact setup.

]Instead of a sprawling sit-down dining hall, the Batu Kawa outlet serves meatballs, curry puffs, hot dogs, and soft serve through a grab-and-go bistro—with prices largely matching those in Peninsular Malaysia.

IKEA Malaysia moved the opening date up from December—landing on the eve of Sarawak Nomination Day on Saturday (28 Nov).

Country Retail Director Takeshi Murai said the store was designed after research into Sarawakian household needs and lifestyles, serving as a testbed before IKEA decides on further expansion in East Malaysia.

For the launch weekend, the store is handing out freebies to the first 500 visitors at 10 AM on Friday, alongside a free plushie for minimum RM300 receipts and 5x IKEA Family points in-store and online.

Shoppers who collected stamps around town for the IKEA Kuching Stamp Hunt can also redeem completed cards during the opening weekend.

Inside the Kuching Showroom and Omnichannel Strategy

During a media preview tour at the 3,634-square-metre outlet on Thursday (26 Nov), IKEA Kuching Store Manager Pathmalingam Arumugam said the compact store marks the next stage of the retailer’s omnichannel expansion in Sarawak, following its earlier collection point model.

He noted that the commercial planning team translated findings from Kuching home visits into seven full room settings and 31 furnishing inspirations that blend Swedish design with Sarawakian cultural elements and multi-generational living needs.

Walkthroughs of the showroom highlight practical solutions for local households, including sofas backed by 10-year guarantees with replaceable covers and a cat-friendly living room setup priced under RM2,000 featuring DIY sisal-rope scratching hacks on standard coffee tables.

During the preview, media representatives and guests were also treated to samples of IKEA’s signature Swedish meatballs served in takeaway cups, alongside its iconic hotdog buns, curry puffs, and a Kuching-exclusive Sarawak kek lapis (layer cake) developed in collaboration with homegrown producer Kek Lapis Mama Su.

Pathmalingam shared that the local layer cake partnership began after IKEA’s national food team visited a Kuching cake factory in April, starting with one flavour at the Batu Kawa store with room to expand based on customer demand.

During the launch weekend, visitors can also join hands-on personalisation workshops and trivia giveaways marking IKEA Malaysia’s arrival in the country in 1996.

READ MORE: [Watch] IKEA Malaysia: Where Bahasa Melayu Shines Bright and Proud

All photos by the writer.

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