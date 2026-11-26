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Streaming platform Disney+ is focusing on fewer, higher-budget Korean productions rather than competing on release volume, following the record debut of its fantasy-romance series The Remarried Empress across 90 markets.

Yeonu Choi, Head of Local Content at The Walt Disney Company Korea, stated that the platform is concentrating investment on major tentpole titles, returning franchises, and unscripted formats instead of churning out large numbers of releases.

While romance dramas remain a staple, Choi noted that Malaysian audiences have responded strongly to non-romance titles, pointing to action series A Shop for Killers and the unscripted competition Battle of Fates, which centres on Korean shamanism and fortune-telling.

“I would not say unexpected, but we did not expect it to be this big,” Choi said regarding the reception to Battle of Fates, adding that viewers connected with unfamiliar cultural rituals through shared curiosity about the future.

Choi stated that Disney+ does not alter its Korean storylines to fit specific overseas markets, relying instead on dubbing, subtitles, and local marketing to make culturally specific stories accessible.

European Castles and a 2027 Vampire Thriller

To adapt The Remarried Empress from its webtoon source without turning it into a standard historical drama, producers kept its fictional empire setting and filmed inside castles in the Czech Republic and Germany.

The series became Disney+’s most-viewed local original premiere globally following its November launch, topping charts in over 45 countries.

Looking ahead to early 2027, Choi confirmed that Disney+ will broaden its Korean slate into darker mystery genres with Portraits of Delusion, starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho—reuniting the former Start-Up co-stars, with Bae known for Doona! and Anna and Kim recognised for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and The Tyrant.

Set in 1935 Gyeongseong and premiering on 6 January, 2027, the nine-episode adaptation follows an artist commissioned to paint a reclusive hotel owner who hides a supernatural secret.

In Malaysia’s Streaming Turf War, Disney+ Bets on Franchises and Bundle Discounts

Disney+’s selective content strategy comes as it competes behind two entrenched market leaders in Malaysia’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) sector.

Industry tracking data shows Viu and Netflix holding the top two positions in Malaysia, with Viu recording roughly 4.14 million users across its freemium and paid tiers and Netflix holding approximately 2.44 million paid subscribers.

Disney+ (operating locally via Hotstar bundles and direct subscriptions) sits in the third tier of international platforms alongside iQIYI, trailing Netflix and Viu in both subscriber count and regional Southeast Asian watch-time share, while also competing against domestic broadcaster platforms such as Astro’s Sooka and Media Prima’s Tonton.

Industry reports note that Korean dramas account for roughly 35 per cent of total streaming hours across Southeast Asia, making original K-content a primary battleground for subscriber retention

Rather than competing on sheer volume, Disney+ anchors its appeal to Malaysian households around three core strengths:

Six-Brand Franchise Ecosystem: Korean originals sit inside a single app alongside Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic catalogues, combining family animation and Hollywood tentpoles with Asian series.

Annual Plan Discounts: Direct subscriptions start at RM29.90 per month for Disney+ Standard (1080p, two screens) and RM49.90 per month for Disney+ Premium (4K UHD, four screens), while annual plans drop the rate to RM214.90 and RM289.90 per year—saving subscribers over 40 per cent compared with monthly billing and undercutting Netflix’s RM69.90 Premium tier.

Telco and Pay-TV Bundles: Disney+ is widely distributed through local telecom and pay-TV partners, including Astro add-ons starting from RM18.30 per month, Unifi TV packages from RM16 per month, and CelcomDigi StreamMORE add-ons from RM22.90 per month.

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