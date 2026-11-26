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An animal welfare organisation has appealed directly to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to replace Malaysia’s stray dog culling policy with a nationwide Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return-Manage (TNVRM) welfare model.

Signed by Namita Gill, President of F5 – Filbert’s Foundation for Furry Friends (USA), alongside Malaysian board member Kartini Rahim, the open letter followed KPKT’s parliamentary disclosure that local authorities captured 80,412 stray dogs across 24,195 operations last year while receiving RM902,471 in one-off grants for euthanasia medication and capture equipment.

In the letter, the organisation said the appeal stems from an ongoing dispute at Mayor’s Hill in Bukit Tunku, near official residences and Istana Negara.

According to the group, the local Residents’ Association agreed to allow feeders to manage neighbourhood stray dogs through TNVRM, yet security personnel stationed at the Mayor’s residence area barred feeders from entering to feed the animals.

The organisation said outside pressure, due to proximity to official residences, has put the collaborative TNVRM arrangement at risk of a council sweep, adding that local councils operate under an outdated federal framework that classifies stray dogs under vector control and pest abatement rather than animal welfare.

Budget Figures Cited in Appeal

Citing parliamentary figures on stray dog management, the letter noted that stray-management campaign allocations to participating councils declined from RM180,000 in 2024 to RM130,000 in 2025, while the group cited captured dog figures rising to 77,573.

The organisation requested three policy shifts from the federal government:

Reclassifying stray dogs from pest control to an animal welfare framework that protects Residents’ Association and non-governmental organisation TNVRM programmes from outside dismantling.

Redirecting federal funds toward TNVRM subsidies in partnership with animal welfare organisations.

Launching public education campaigns explaining the World Health Organization’s findings on the vacuum effect, where removing dogs leaves territory open for unsterilized strays to move in and breed.

KPKT Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu previously stated in the Dewan Rakyat that the ministry follows a four-pronged policy of trap, reclaim, rehome, and dispose, and has allocated RM3.362 million for nationwide stray dog management, including RM2 million for adoption centres and RM150,000 for awareness campaigns in 2026.

Why TNVRM Faces Hurdles in Malaysia

Policy analysts and animal welfare groups have identified structural, legal, and financial obstacles that hinder the nationwide rollout of TNVRM across Malaysia:

Decentralised Council Oversight: Under the Local Government Act 1976, stray animal management falls under individual local authorities (PBTs) supervised by state governments rather than a single federal agency, resulting in inconsistent enforcement and funding across municipalities.

Complaint-Driven Standard Operating Procedures: While KPKT has said it does not oppose non-governmental organisations running TNR initiatives, ministry officials have noted that local authorities must still follow existing SOPs when public nuisance, safety, or health complaints are lodged—leaving sterilised street dogs vulnerable to capture.

Pet Abandonment and Industrial Guard Dogs: Animal welfare advocates have reported that ongoing pet abandonment and unsterilized guard dogs released from factories, farms, and construction sites continually replenish street populations faster than isolated volunteer groups can neuter them.

Public Safety Concerns Over Roaming Packs: Some animal advocacy voices and legal commentators have noted that returning sterilised dogs to streets without dedicated monitoring or shelter capacity raises public safety and bite-risk concerns, particularly in residential areas and near campuses.

READ MORE: Sarawak Shop Ruined By Floods Becomes Pet Hotel For Strays

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READ MORE: Needles Found Hidden In Bread Thrown To Stray Dog In Melaka; Police Report Filed

READ MORE: Ipoh Woman Feeding Stray Dogs At Night Gets Unexpected ‘Police Protection’ & It’s Wholesome AF

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