Alleged KL Train Photo Of Man In Israeli Flag Shirt Goes Viral
Social media aggregators have circulated an unconfirmed image of a passenger in an Israeli-emblem shirt allegedly exiting at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) station, while the original uploader stated that no police report was filed.
A photograph circulating on Malaysian social media platforms depicts a male passenger wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt displaying the Israeli flag on the sleeve and the state menorah emblem on the chest.
The identity, nationality, and intent of the individual pictured remain unconfirmed, and neither the police nor train operator Rapid KL has released a public statement confirming the photograph’s time, date, or location.
Online commenters divided over the image.
Several social media users described the attire as provocative and asked authorities to review station closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, while others questioned the post’s authenticity and noted the absence of an official police report.
More recently, in October 2025, even well-intentioned or harmless displays landed people in hot water.
In Kelantan, police opened an investigation into event organisers under the same Act after Israeli flags were used as props during a theatrical re-enactment of the Global Sumud Flotilla interception at a Gaza solidarity rally.
That very same month in Melaka, a 59-year-old retired civil servant was hauled in for questioning under the Penal Code over a 13-year-old Hebrew bumper sticker on his pickup truck.
Even though the sticker simply meant “Malaysia is our home” and reflected his hobby of collecting foreign scripts, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in Parliament that authorities would still take action regardless of intent.
So while Malaysia doesn’t have a law naming Israel specifically, wearing an Israeli flag and state emblem on a public train here crosses straight into territory where police have both the legal authority and the precedent to arrest and prosecute.