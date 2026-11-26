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A photograph circulating on Malaysian social media platforms depicts a male passenger wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt displaying the Israeli flag on the sleeve and the state menorah emblem on the chest.

According to social media news aggregator The Reporter, the image originated from a Threads account identified as putu_lala1264.

The post garnered more than 826,000 views and over 39,800 likes prior to being reposted across Facebook and Instagram pages, including Alkhair Malaysia.

The original uploader stated that no police report was lodged because the passenger had already alighted at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) MRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

Reposts by Malaysian social media pages explicitly note that the carriage is only “believed” (dipercayai) to be a Malaysian MRT train.

The identity, nationality, and intent of the individual pictured remain unconfirmed, and neither the police nor train operator Rapid KL has released a public statement confirming the photograph’s time, date, or location.

Online commenters divided over the image.

Several social media users described the attire as provocative and asked authorities to review station closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, while others questioned the post’s authenticity and noted the absence of an official police report.

Can Police Arrest Him on the Spot? Here’s What the Law Says

If that photo was actually taken in Malaysia, police could arrest the man on the spot without a warrant—and history shows Malaysian police take these incidents seriously.

Under the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949, displaying any foreign flag or state emblem in public without special government permission is an offence.

Police can make a warrantless arrest, and anyone convicted faces up to six months in jail, a RM500 fine, or both.

On top of that, police often invoke Section 505(b) of the Penal Code—which deals with acts likely to cause public alarm or disturb public peace—which carries up to two years in prison.

Back in November 2023, a 30-year-old businessman in Terengganu was sentenced to six months in prison and fined RM500 after hanging an Israeli flag at his vehicle accessories shop in Marang.

Precedent Shows Intent Does Not Shield Displays

More recently, in October 2025, even well-intentioned or harmless displays landed people in hot water.

In Kelantan, police opened an investigation into event organisers under the same Act after Israeli flags were used as props during a theatrical re-enactment of the Global Sumud Flotilla interception at a Gaza solidarity rally.

That very same month in Melaka, a 59-year-old retired civil servant was hauled in for questioning under the Penal Code over a 13-year-old Hebrew bumper sticker on his pickup truck.

Even though the sticker simply meant “Malaysia is our home” and reflected his hobby of collecting foreign scripts, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in Parliament that authorities would still take action regardless of intent.

So while Malaysia doesn’t have a law naming Israel specifically, wearing an Israeli flag and state emblem on a public train here crosses straight into territory where police have both the legal authority and the precedent to arrest and prosecute.

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

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