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Yap Yee Vonne, political secretary to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, attended the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters on Thursday (26 Nov) to assist with an investigation into the land lease extension for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).

Accompanied by lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, Yap arrived at the commission’s Putrajaya office at approximately 9.20 am and exited around 2.15 pm after nearly five hours of statement recording.

In a public statement issued after the session, Yap said full cooperation was provided throughout the recording process and that the office remains ready to supply additional information if required.

“As Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Hannah Yeoh has openly and comprehensively explained in the Dewan Rakyat that the decision concerning this matter was made following due consideration and in accordance with the established procedures,” Yap stated.

We did nothing wrong, and we have nothing to hide or fear.

While thanking investigating officers for their professionalism, Yap added that the commission’s resources and attention should be directed towards more pressing matters of public interest, describing KLSCAH as a heritage institution deserving protection rather than continued controversy.

Abuse of Power Probe and RM4.67 Million Reduction

The statement recording follows confirmation from MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki that investigators opened a formal inquiry under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which governs the offence of using a public office or position for gratification, alongside an examination of governance elements.

The dispute centres on the renewal of the 99-year lease for the 103-year-old KLSCAH site in Kuala Lumpur.

The premium was initially assessed at about RM4.67 million when the institution applied to convert the land to freehold status, before being reduced to a nominal RM1,000 after KLSCAH withdrew the freehold request and accepted non-profit institutional restrictions.

During a Dewan Rakyat session on 17 November, Yeoh stated that the decision rested with the Federal Territories Land Working Committee chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, noting that the Federal Territories Minister is not a member of the committee.

Yeoh also stated that six other Kuala Lumpur organisations—including the Royal Selangor Club, Selangor Shooting Association, and UMNO Selangor—previously received identical RM1,000 nominal premiums under Federal Territories Land Rules.

Who Signed Off on the Discount? Parliament Presses for Answers

Opposition lawmakers challenged the rationale behind the steep premium discount.

Masjid Tanah member of parliament Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin raised queries regarding the valuation breakdown, the involvement of the Valuation and Property Services Department, the approving authority, and transparency regarding KLSCAH accounts.

During a Dewan Rakyat Special Chamber debate on 23 November, Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, alongside Perikatan Nasional (PN) colleagues Datuk Rosol Wahid, Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi, and Datuk Awang Hashim, questioned the timing of the renewal prior to the 2034 expiration and the valuation formula applied.

Additionally, Barisan Nasional and UMNO figures demanded full disclosure of the assessment, citing fairness concerns in Federal Territories land management.

DAP leaders Tan Kok Wai and Lim Guan Eng defended the aide, characterising the inquiry as politically motivated.

READ MORE: Chinese Assembly Hall Gives Up Condo Rights For RM1,000 KL Lease Renewal

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