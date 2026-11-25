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Malaysian nasyid singer Syamsul Masri has begun publishing a serialised account of his wife’s cancer treatment trip to Guangzhou, China, closing the post with his personal telephone number and an invitation for other patients to contact him regarding treatment.

In a Facebook post published under the name Bro Syam Masri, the member of the 1990s nasyid group The Zikr recounted travelling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Guangzhou on 18 June, with his wife, Siti Hadizah Asri.

Although the trip occurred five months earlier, the post was formatted as a cliffhanger episode ending with the phrase “to be continued” and signed off with the title “Cancer Activist” alongside the message, “Want to get treatment, call me.”

In the narrative, Syamsul said he left for China before raising the full funds required for his wife’s care.

He described receiving pre-arranged wheelchair clearance letters at KLIA, an airport pickup by representatives of Modern Cancer Hospital Guangzhou holding a name placard, a luxury multi-purpose vehicle transfer, and a hospital room resembling a four-star hotel.

The post ended with a Mandarin-speaking nurse instructing his wife to fast shortly after arrival.

Earlier Crowdfunding Drive and Breakdown of Guangzhou Trip Costs

The serialised post revisits events that were publicly documented at the time.

In June, Syamsul appealed for over RM100,000 in public donations to fund treatment for his wife, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to her lungs alongside a growth in her kidney and waist area.

Following online criticism questioning his decision to seek overseas care instead of local treatment, Syamsul stated in June that he had set aside personal pride to seek financial assistance after exploring options for his wife’s condition.

By July, he reported that she had completed her first treatment cycle from June 18 to 29 and had returned to Guangzhou for a second round.

In separate November posts, Syamsul disclosed that the full 6-cycle treatment plan involved substantial out-of-pocket costs—listing RM35,000 for the first 2-week trip (18–29 June), RM21,000 for the second 7-day trip (12–18 July), and RM24,000 for the third trip, inclusive of flights, accommodation, and medical fees.

Chinese Cancer Hospitals Set Up Local Offices to Recruit Malaysian Patients

According to international healthcare facilitation groups and hospital medical tourism guides, China has increasingly been marketed to Malaysian patients with late-stage or relapsed cancers.

Medical tourism operators cite faster access to cell therapies such as CAR-T approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)—the country’s equivalent of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—alongside lower prices than Western private hospitals and minimally invasive procedures including cryoablation, interventional therapy, and radioactive seed implantation as key draws.

Several Chinese private oncology groups maintain permanent representative offices across Malaysia to recruit and coordinate patient travel.

St. Stamford Modern Cancer Hospital Guangzhou operates international service centres in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Kuching, offering local consultations, medical visa processing, halal meal arrangements, and Malay-language interpretation.

Other Chinese oncology institutions, including Chongqing Hygeia Hospital and Guangzhou Fuda Cancer Hospital, also maintain Malaysian liaison offices or international patient desks.

At the same time, cross-border medical advisories note that patients travelling to China for oncology care generally pay out of pocket unless covered by specific international insurance policies.

Medical travel platforms also advise patients to verify treatment approvals and avoid clinics promising guaranteed cures.

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice; patients should consult qualified medical professionals regarding treatment options.

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