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Malaysia’s main international gateway has missed out on a spot in TIME and Statista’s inaugural World’s Best Airports of 2027 ranking, published on 18 November.

According to Airports Council International (ACI) World data, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) handled 63.4 million passengers in 2025.

That figure places KLIA well above TIME’s 50-million annual passenger threshold for the “Major Airports” tier.

However, KLIA did not appear among the 47 major hubs listed, nor anywhere else across the 226-airport global index.

At the top of the major airports category, Singapore Changi Airport ranked first with a score of 91.74, followed by China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (91.60) and Beijing Daxing International Airport (90.55), according to the TIME ranking.

Other Southeast Asian gateways secured placements across multiple size tiers. Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport ranked 30th among major airports with 86.05 points, while Bangkok Don Mueang placed 49th among large airports (79.49).

Vietnam’s Tan Son Nhat (51st) and Noi Bai (52nd), Thailand’s Phuket (49th among mid-sized airports at 80.77), and Indonesia’s Ngurah Rai in Bali (52nd at 78.74) also appeared on the list.

Passenger Surveys and Transit Faults Highlighted Behind KLIA’s Omission

Per TIME and Statista’s methodology, the inaugural ranking combined three years of global passenger survey responses with independent OAG flight data covering over 30 million flights operated between July 2025 and June 2026.

Airports had to serve at least one million passengers annually, have sufficient survey data, and meet safety and quality criteria to qualify.

While TIME and Statista did not publish individual explanations for omitted airports, public aviation records and Citizen Journalists Malaysia point to three factors distinguishing TIME’s scorecard from connectivity indexes:

Survey Weighting Versus Route Volume: While OAG’s Megahubs report measures route connectivity, TIME’s index heavily weights passenger satisfaction surveys alongside flight punctuality. In survey-driven benchmarks such as the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards, KLIA placed 60th, outside the top 50 threshold.

Multi-Year Transit Disruptions: TIME’s three-year survey window overlapped with prolonged inter-terminal transit disruptions at KLIA Terminal 1. The KLIA Aerotrain was suspended in March 2023 and replaced by shuttle buses until July 2025. After it resumed, 19 technical incidents occurred between July and September 2025, requiring nightly maintenance shutdowns until full 24-hour operations resumed in June.

Statistical Sample Thresholds: Under TIME and Statista’s eligibility rules, airports were excluded if they lacked sufficient survey responses across the 15 surveyed countries or failed to clear minimum composite quality cutoffs.

While KLIA was omitted from the airport list, national carrier Malaysia Airlines placed 33rd in TIME’s accompanying airline ranking.

Separately, KLIA ranked 60th in the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards and fourth globally in OAG’s 2026 Megahubs connectivity report.

READ MORE: Emirates Named World’s Best Airline In TIME’s 2027 Ranking, Malaysian Carriers Miss Top 25

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