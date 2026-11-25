RM350 Billion Approved, Now Builders Push To Build Real Factories And Jobs
More than 550 industry leaders and international delegations from China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea will gather in Kuala Lumpur on 12 January 2027 to turn RM350.4 billion in approved investments into physical developments and tap Malaysia’s growing senior living market.
Malaysia secured RM350.4 billion in approved investments in the first nine months of 2026, yet property and construction leaders said turning paper approvals into actual factories, offices and jobs remains the core challenge for 2027.
The REHDA Institute announced today (25 Nov) that its annual CEO Series 2027 conference on 12 January 2027 at Connexion Conference & Event Centre in Kuala Lumpur will focus on investment delivery, infrastructure readiness and demographic shifts.
Organising Chairman Datuk Jeffrey Ng Tiong Lip said securing investment is only part of the equation, noting that Malaysia needs the infrastructure, industry capabilities, and skilled workforce to turn approved capital into sustained economic activity.
Following a recent trade mission to Shanghai and Suzhou, Ng said Chinese firms are closely examining Malaysia, and the immediate task is to ensure proposals become physical developments involving Malaysian developers, contractors, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
According to figures from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the RM350.4 billion recorded between January and September rose 20.7 per cent year-on-year across 4,387 projects with the potential to generate 152,090 jobs.
Malaysia also secured RM9.2 billion in indicative proposals from Chinese companies in high-technology manufacturing, semiconductors, battery storage and medical technology during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November.
Under Budget 2027, the government projects real gross domestic product growth of 4.2 to 5.2 per cent.
More than 550 senior stakeholders from government, banking, manufacturing, construction and property development are expected to attend the forum, supported by more than 15 industry associations, including REHDA Malaysia, Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM), the Malaysian REIT Managers Association and the Master Builders Association of Malaysia.
Delegations from Hangzhou, Suzhou and Shanghai in China, alongside guests from Japan, Singapore and South Korea, have been invited to meet Malaysian policymakers and asset owners.
The morning programme will feature a credit assessment and economic outlook from S&P Global Ratings, examining risks tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom alongside global and regional prospects.
A separate panel bringing together leaders from the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), the Association of Banks in Malaysia, REHDA, the Federation of Malaysian Business Associations and the Malaysia Retailers Association will examine how Budget 2027 can support higher wages and stronger domestic firms.