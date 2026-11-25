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Malaysia secured RM350.4 billion in approved investments in the first nine months of 2026, yet property and construction leaders said turning paper approvals into actual factories, offices and jobs remains the core challenge for 2027.

The REHDA Institute announced today (25 Nov) that its annual CEO Series 2027 conference on 12 January 2027 at Connexion Conference & Event Centre in Kuala Lumpur will focus on investment delivery, infrastructure readiness and demographic shifts.

Organising Chairman Datuk Jeffrey Ng Tiong Lip said securing investment is only part of the equation, noting that Malaysia needs the infrastructure, industry capabilities, and skilled workforce to turn approved capital into sustained economic activity.

Following a recent trade mission to Shanghai and Suzhou, Ng said Chinese firms are closely examining Malaysia, and the immediate task is to ensure proposals become physical developments involving Malaysian developers, contractors, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to figures from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the RM350.4 billion recorded between January and September rose 20.7 per cent year-on-year across 4,387 projects with the potential to generate 152,090 jobs.

Malaysia also secured RM9.2 billion in indicative proposals from Chinese companies in high-technology manufacturing, semiconductors, battery storage and medical technology during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November.

Budget 2027 Growth Targets, Wage Strategies and Malaysia’s Growing Silver Economy

Under Budget 2027, the government projects real gross domestic product growth of 4.2 to 5.2 per cent.

More than 550 senior stakeholders from government, banking, manufacturing, construction and property development are expected to attend the forum, supported by more than 15 industry associations, including REHDA Malaysia, Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM), the Malaysian REIT Managers Association and the Master Builders Association of Malaysia.

Delegations from Hangzhou, Suzhou and Shanghai in China, alongside guests from Japan, Singapore and South Korea, have been invited to meet Malaysian policymakers and asset owners.

The morning programme will feature a credit assessment and economic outlook from S&P Global Ratings, examining risks tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom alongside global and regional prospects.

A separate panel bringing together leaders from the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), the Association of Banks in Malaysia, REHDA, the Federation of Malaysian Business Associations and the Malaysia Retailers Association will examine how Budget 2027 can support higher wages and stronger domestic firms.

The conference will also address the silver economy after preliminary mid-year estimates from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed that residents aged 65 and above comprised 8.4 per cent of the population in 2026, up from 8.0 per cent in 2025.

Speakers from Singapore, Japan and South Korea will join local counterparts to discuss senior care, retirement living and attracting foreign retirees to Malaysia.

Registration and programme details for CEO Series 2027 are available on the official CEO Series portal, or through REHDA Institute at register@rehdainstitute.com and 03-7803 6006.

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