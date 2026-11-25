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A Johor Bahru woman reported losing RM15,490 after attempting to book a part-time home cleaning service advertised on Facebook.

According to a police report lodged at the Bukit Indah police station on Tuesday (24 Nov) and posted publicly on Facebook by complainant Roziah Kamal, the incident began on November 23 at 3.25 pm.

The complainant saw a Facebook advertisement under the page name “KemasKu Part Time Maid Cleaning Service” offering promotional home cleaning rates starting at RM45 for two hours and RM80 for five hours.

The complainant contacted an individual via WhatsApp to enquire about the RM80 package.

At approximately 7 pm on the same day, the individual sent a third-party web link and instructed the complainant to submit an application form along with a RM10 commitment deposit.

The transaction failed twice.

At 10.30am, the complainant received a new link from the same contact and completed the submission process.

Declined QR Payment Reveals Emptied Account

Later that day, the complainant attempted to make a RM10.54 QR payment for medication at a pharmacy, which was declined.

Upon checking her Maybank account, the complainant stated that her remaining balance was RM6.

Further checks of the account statement showed an incoming transfer of RM15,203.58 liquidated from her Maybank Islamic Gold Account (MIGA) into her savings account.

Three outgoing transfers totalling RM15,490 were subsequently recorded on the same day without her knowledge or authorisation: RM5,490 to a RytBank account, and two RM5,000 transfers to an account registered under “MBB CT SECRET SOEUR HOUSE”.

In her Facebook post accompanying the police report, the complainant said the perpetrators liquidated her gold account before transferring the funds from her savings.

Official Action Steps for Scam Victims

Online financial scams have risen sharply across Malaysia.

Malaysia recorded 66,204 online scam cases in 2025, marking an 87 per cent increase from the 35,368 cases logged in 2024.

Total financial losses reached RM2.97 billion in 2025, up from RM1.58 billion the previous year.

According to advisories from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Malaysian Government Portal on the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC), individuals who detect unauthorised transactions are advised to take the following steps:

Call the NSRC 997 Hotline Immediately: Victims must contact the 24-hour NSRC 997 hotline within 24 hours of discovering the incident so authorities can trace and freeze receiving mule accounts.

Contact the Bank and Activate Kill Switches: Victims should immediately call their bank’s 24-hour fraud hotline or use the in-app security “Kill Switch” to freeze accounts and cards.

Isolate Compromised Devices: According to MyCERT (Malaysia Computer Emergency Response Team), disconnect affected devices from the internet, scan them for malicious applications, and reset them before logging back into banking platforms.

Lodge a Police Report and Retain Evidence: Victims must file a formal report with PDRM and preserve all transaction receipts, phone numbers, URLs, and chat logs.

Verify Accounts via Semak Mule: Prior to making deposits, the public can check bank accounts and phone numbers against the police’s Semak Mule verification portal.

READ MORE: Saw A Toyota Corolla Cross For RM31,000 On Facebook, Paid RM25,000, Got Nothing

READ MORE: Scammers Pose As MOF Officers To Target STR And Sara Recipients, Ministry Warns

READ MORE: Not A Fake Number — Hacked Phone: How A Clerk Was Fooled Into Transferring RM970,000

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