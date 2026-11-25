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More than three in five Malaysians struggle to save RM1,000 in an emergency fund, according to central bank data cited by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in Kuching, Sarawak, recently.

Figures from Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) 2024 Financial Capability and Inclusion survey showed that 61 per cent of Malaysians struggle to come up with RM1,000 for unexpected circumstances, up 14 percentage points from 47 per cent in 2021.

The same report said 37 per cent of Malaysians do not have enough savings to cover three months of living expenses in the event of job loss.

Speaking at the launch of an investment literacy campaign in Sarawak, Fadillah said the figures show the need to strengthen financial literacy across the population.

The resurfaced figures have drawn differing explanations from Malaysian economists regarding the primary driver behind household cash shortfalls.

Wage Levels Versus Lifestyle Spending

Putra Business School economic analyst Associate Professor Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff stated that low salary levels remain a central factor preventing workers from building financial buffers.

According to Ahmed Razman, wages offered by some employers have not kept pace with current living expenses, leaving salaried workers with little surplus after paying fixed commitments such as rent, food, and family upkeep.

He said employers should consider offering more reasonable remuneration, while workers may seek higher-paying jobs.

Conversely, economist Emeritus Professor Barjoyai Bardai attributed the savings gap primarily to consumption habits rather than income alone.

Barjoyai said some middle- and lower-income earners spend beyond their means to maintain lifestyles comparable to higher-income groups, preventing them from accumulating savings despite regular monthly incomes.

Financial observers noted that the 61 per cent figure measures difficulty raising RM1,000 immediately for an emergency, not a complete absence of savings.

However, analysts pointed out that a lack of liquid emergency funds leaves households vulnerable to immediate borrowing or cutting essential expenditure when faced with sudden vehicle repairs, illness, or retrenchment.

How Families Without Spare Cash Get By in a Crisis

When an unexpected bill hits, and there is no cash saved up, lower- and middle-income families usually turn to relatives, quick instalment apps, or government aid to get through the month.

According to BNM’s 2024 survey, 40 per cent of Malaysians rely only on personal or family savings in emergencies, while 35 per cent lack enough insurance or takaful cover.

Financial observers note that families without spare cash often borrow from relatives, visit pawnshops, or take personal loans to pay urgent bills.

For those who cannot get a regular bank loan, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) apps have become a common backup.

A 2025 survey of Malaysian SPayLater users found that 81 per cent used instalment credit to pay for sudden needs such as medical bills, car repairs, and baby milk, while 63 per cent said it replaced pawnshops or unlicensed lenders.

Figures shared in Parliament in October showed active BNPL accounts in Malaysia rose 22.7 per cent to 9.2 million, with unpaid balances reaching RM6.6 billion.

A lack of emergency cash pushes families to rely on loans or government cash aid, adding to both household debt and government spending.

When monthly repayments become too heavy, borrowers turn to the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) to restructure their debts, with the agency reminding consumers not to treat short-term credit as a permanent fix.

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