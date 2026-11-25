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A two-metre saltwater crocodile swimming along a concrete embankment in the Klang River has drawn public safety warnings ahead of the December school holidays, even as online commenters joked about taking the animal home.

The footage, uploaded to the social media platform Threads by user @epilogkehidupan94, showed the reptile moving parallel to the urban riverbank beneath a bridge.

The uploader captioned the clip: “Gorgon of the Klang River. Whose husband is this, come and take him home.”

While the post drew humorous remarks and initial doubts over whether the video was artificially generated, local observers noted that the crocodile was filmed near Taman Pengkalan Batu by Jambatan Kota in Klang.

Residents and commenters stated that schoolchildren frequently fish along that concrete stretch of the river, raising concerns as the year-end school holidays approach.

Authorities Confirm Native Habitat, Urge Riverbank Caution

Previous crocodile sightings and official wildlife warning signboards have been documented along stretches of the Klang River.

Other online commenters noted that saltwater crocodiles feed on weak, injured, or dead animals to maintain river ecosystems, while suggesting that shrinking natural habitats have pushed wildlife closer to urban developments.

Kuala Lumpur Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Ishak Muhamad said checks with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force confirmed no official public complaints had been lodged about the latest sighting.

Members of the public have been advised to stay away from the riverbanks, refrain from approaching or provoking the animal, and report any sightings to Perhilitan immediately without panicking.

Wildlife authorities have previously noted that saltwater crocodiles are native to the river system, where an abundance of large fish and monitor lizards sustains them.

READ MORE: Otters Spotted Along Klang River As Wildlife Returns To Once-Polluted Waterway

READ MORE: Crocodile Spotted In Bagan Lalang Beach, Public Advised To Stay Away

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