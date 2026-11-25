2-Metre Crocodile Spotted Where Kids Fish In Klang River
A viral video of a two-metre saltwater crocodile swimming near Jambatan Kota in Klang has prompted safety warnings for schoolchildren who fish along the riverbanks ahead of the December school holidays, despite authorities receiving no formal complaints.
A two-metre saltwater crocodile swimming along a concrete embankment in the Klang River has drawn public safety warnings ahead of the December school holidays, even as online commenters joked about taking the animal home.
The footage, uploaded to the social media platform Threads by user @epilogkehidupan94, showed the reptile moving parallel to the urban riverbank beneath a bridge.
The uploader captioned the clip: “Gorgon of the Klang River. Whose husband is this, come and take him home.”
Previous crocodile sightings and official wildlife warning signboards have been documented along stretches of the Klang River.
Other online commenters noted that saltwater crocodiles feed on weak, injured, or dead animals to maintain river ecosystems, while suggesting that shrinking natural habitats have pushed wildlife closer to urban developments.