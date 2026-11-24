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A morning ride to work ended on the same rural road where six villagers were travelling to seek medical care, as a head-on crash between a van and a motorcycle killed a 38-year-old Taiping Hospital paediatrician today (24 Nov).

The van was carrying six local villagers to get medical treatment when it collided head-on with a motorcycle ridden by the doctor.

Multiple rescue teams attended the scene.

In an official notice, Taiping Hospital and the Ministry of Health identified the deceased as Dr Thillak Raman, a Grade UD13 Medical Officer in the hospital’s Department of Paediatrics.

The Emergency and Trauma Department team at Taiping Hospital treated him, but medical staff pronounced him dead.

At the time of writing, Taiping police have not released an official statement on the exact time and location of the crash, the cause of the collision, or the condition of the six villagers in the van.

Colleagues, Public Figures, and Parents Recall Doctor’s Paediatric Care

Following the announcement, colleagues, public figures, and parents of former patients posted statements on social media regarding Dr Thillak’s medical work and the incident:

Co-workers wrote that Dr Thillak was among the best paediatric doctors at Taiping Hospital and described him as a future specialist.

On Threads, a user, @themanlikefoto, said the Taiping Hospital emergency team did their best to save him after the van collision.

Preacher Ustazah Asma’ Harun commented online that the doctor’s passing represented the loss of “one hand that saved many”.

According to Kosmo! Online, social media user Ashiv Shun stated that Dr Thillak saved her twin babies while they were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Izz Razaly wrote that Dr Thillak treated her child at Kuala Kangsar Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Noor Syawalriah Ahmad Nazri stated that Dr Thillak spoke gently to parents when treating her first and second children at the hospital.

Another mother quoted by Public Health Malaysia said Dr Thillak regularly visited her child’s hospital bed from ages three to five.

In comment sections on Chinese-language news pages such as Guang Ming Daily, readers posted prayers and condolences, noting the circumstances of a doctor dying in a collision with a van transporting villagers to seek medical care.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.