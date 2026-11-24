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A lecture on mixing with the neighbours took a sharp turn online when commenters turned the spotlight back onto the speaker.

Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung wrote in a Facebook post that Chinese and Indian residents in Terengganu speak the local state dialect because they assimilated with Malays.

He stated that they did not live “under a coconut shell” within their own groups.

The remark stemmed from a broader online post in which Wong criticised Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong for questioning Terengganu’s Friday prayer business closure rule and challenged the lawmaker to match the Malay fluency of local Terengganu Chinese residents.

When local portal TV Pertiwi shared the quote as a graphic card on its Facebook page, the post drew over 240 comments within a day.

In a twist worthy of a classic Hong Kong drama, the top-liked response flipped the script on the preacher.

Facebook user Lee Huat Tian wrote that Firdaus was describing himself, stating that the preacher could not fit in with his own race and had to rely on another ethnic group.

Other commenters joined the debate; user Ziyad Alhaq stated that Malaysian minorities already master their mother tongues alongside the national language and English, while user Alif Azizi noted that non-Malays in Perak also speak the local dialect naturally.

Supporters of Wong pushed back in the thread, with user Nazatol Nazma Naza stating that failing to mix with other communities leads to a lack of respect for other religions.

Past Remarks On The Chinese Community

Wong, who converted to Islam in 2005, has repeatedly drawn public pushback over his commentary regarding Malaysian Chinese culture, language, and politics:

Accusations of Family Double Standards (2026): Wong published a comic strip asserting that Chinese families accept Christian converts while accusing Muslim converts of betraying their ethnic heritage. Critics disputed the portrayal and cited multi-faith families coexisting across Malaysia.

Book Critiquing “Kiasu” Culture (2026): Wong authored a book titled Cina ‘Kiasu’ Atau ‘Kiasi’: Tamak Hidup Takut Mati (Greedy For Life, Afraid To Die), in which he critiqued competitiveness within Chinese society. Wong stated that critiquing his own community does not constitute racial bias.

Defamation Suit Over Pork Event Post (2026): Wong initiated legal action against former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng after Lim labelled him a “religious extremist”. Lim stated his remark responded to Wong’s post mocking a Butterworth pork-selling event by proposing a fictional “B.A.B.I. DAP” non-Muslim bureau.

Questioning Non-Muslims Using Bahasa Melayu (2024): Wong drew criticism after questioning the motivations of non-Muslim content creators who use Bahasa Melayu on social media, contrasting them with influencers he described as genuine.

Vernacular School and Boycott Disputes (2023–2024): Wong has publicly criticised Chinese vernacular schools, accused Chinese leaders of double standards by comparing Palestinian solidarity events to a National Day toy-weapon cosplay at SJKC Pandamaran, and dismissed a boycott against his businesses as “infidel Chinese boycotting a Muslim Chinese”.

Wong frequently aligns himself with fellow Muslim convert preachers Ridhuan Tee Chuan Seng and Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu—a trio often grouped by lawmakers and civil society critics over race and religion controversies—with Wong posting RM4,500 bail for Zamri in March 2026 and declaring they are “in this journey together”.

Hailing from Jinjang in Kuala Lumpur, Wong previously launched a mini-market chain named MyKampung Freshmart in Shah Alam, but confirmed in March 2024 that the retail venture had ceased operations roughly two years earlier after critics accused him of amplifying the KK Super Mart sock controversy to eliminate a business rival.

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