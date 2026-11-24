Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Four years after taking the oath of office on 24 November 2022, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim published an official report card on Tuesday (24 Nov) detailing economic indicators, subsidy savings, and 23 legislative items—including a constitutional amendment bill on prime ministerial term limits that failed to pass in Parliament.

In a Facebook post he cited, Anwar, 79, said his administration took office amid economic pressures, limited fiscal space, rising living costs, and long-standing governance issues.

He wrote that over the past four years, the government strengthened national finances, improved governance, advanced institutional reforms, and expanded public welfare.

One infographic titled “Reformasi bukan Retorik” (“Reform, not rhetoric”) listed 23 Acts and Bills (“Akta & RUU”) as governance milestones.

Among the items listed was the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, which proposed capping the prime minister’s tenure at 10 years.

The bill did not secure the required two-thirds majority when put to a vote in the Dewan Rakyat earlier in 2026 because of MP absences, including members of the government bloc.

Other legislation listed on the graphic included the Parliamentary Services Act 2025, the Gig Workers Act 2025, the Online Safety Act 2025, the Government Procurement Act 2026, and the Anti-Bullying Act 2026.

Economic and Currency Figures

Accompanying graphics presented macroeconomic comparisons between 2022 and 2026:

Currency: The ringgit moved from RM4.75 per US dollar in November 2022 to RM3.95 in May 2026.

Wages and Employment: Median monthly wages rose from RM2,424 to RM3,167, while unemployment declined from 3.9 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in August.

Inflation and Growth: Inflation moved from 3.3 per cent in 2022 to 1.8 per cent in September. Full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth stood at 5.2 per cent in 2025, with international reserves reaching USD132.16 billion (RM536.33 billion) in October.

Investments and Rankings: Approved investments reached RM426.7 billion, while 37 trade missions across 40 countries generated RM493.64 billion in potential investments. Malaysia moved from 32nd to 15th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, from 61st to 54th in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, and from 12th out of 163 countries to 12th in the Global Peace Index 2026.

A separate infographic stated that the government saved RM15.5 billion through five subsidy adjustments between 2023 and September 2025: targeted electricity tariffs (RM6.0 billion), targeted diesel subsidies (RM5.0 billion), RON95 petrol subsidy rationalisation (RM2.5 billion), chicken price floating (RM1.0 billion), and removal of chicken egg subsidies (RM1.0 billion).

The graphic linked those savings to higher sector allocations between 2022 and 2026, including Education (RM52.6 billion to RM66.2 billion), Healthcare (RM32.4 billion to RM46.5 billion), and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) cash aid (RM8 billion to RM15 billion).

The infographics also cited Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN chairmanship, noting the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the Cambodia–Thailand peace agreement, the inaugural ASEAN–GCC–China Summit, and Timor-Leste’s admission as the bloc’s 11th member.

What Surveys, Observers, and Voters Said

Polls, political leaders, and everyday voters are split right down the middle on how Anwar’s government has done over the past four years.

Anwar’s public approval ratings stayed near the 50 per cent mark in 2026. A Merdeka Center poll gave Anwar a 52 per cent personal approval rating, though half of those surveyed said the country was heading in the wrong direction and 73 per cent pointed to the economy as the biggest issue.

An earlier survey by Institut Masa Depan Malaysia put overall satisfaction with the federal government at 49 per cent, with 42 per cent naming the cost of living as their main worry.

Inside the ruling coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government brought political stability, attracted investment, and boosted special grants for Sabah and Sarawak, while admitting shortcomings and unmet public expectations.

Fourth-anniversary reviews credited the government with bigger Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) payouts to Sabah and Sarawak and targeted fuel subsidies.

At the same time, observers pointed out unfinished reforms—like separating the attorney-general and public prosecutor roles, overhauling how judges are appointed, and giving equal funding to opposition MPs—alongside PH’s losses in four state elections.

In the comments under Anwar’s fourth-anniversary Facebook post, supporters thanked him for managing the economy, maintaining social harmony, and raising Malaysia’s profile overseas, with several urging him to call an early election for a second term.

Critics in the same thread complained about rising national debt, selective action on corruption, unkept promises, and high living costs that people still feel on the ground, with some saying one term is enough.

READ MORE: Loke Shares Bro Hug Moment With Anwar After Swearing-In Ceremony

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.