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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Beijing is easier to deal with than Washington, while outlining how Kuala Lumpur continues to participate in competing United States and Chinese technology frameworks after new American export curbs on artificial intelligence chips.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, conducted after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting and ahead of bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Anwar attributed the ease of engagement to geographic proximity, cultural familiarity, and direct access to leadership.

“For example, meeting President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Qiang is much easier. They take time to listen, to try and appreciate and understand some of our concerns,” Anwar said.

Anwar acknowledged that Malaysia is frequently portrayed as leaning toward Beijing, noting that United States President Donald Trump raised that perception during a visit to Kuala Lumpur the previous year.

However, Anwar stated that China has never objected to Malaysia’s close ties with Washington or its technology arrangements with American firms.

Enforcing US Chip Rules Without Blocking Chinese Tech Deals

The interview took place one week after Washington imposed export restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips to Malaysia and three other Southeast Asian nations over concerns that Chinese data centres in the region could access restricted technology.

Addressing the curbs, Anwar drew a distinction between export compliance and investment rules:

Enforcing Export Conditions: Kuala Lumpur will monitor and enforce conditions placed on American technology companies to ensure restricted chips are not diverted.

Protecting Chinese Investments: Malaysia will not restrict Chinese firms or block Chinese data-centre projects from operating in the country.

Malaysia remains embedded in parallel superpower technology initiatives. Alongside six other Association of Southeast Asian Nations members, Malaysia joined the China-led World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation, while simultaneously partnering with the United States to develop a sovereign artificial intelligence cloud.

Anwar added that Kuala Lumpur is open to joining Pax Silica—a United States-led supply-chain pact already joined by Singapore and the Philippines—and said he does not expect Beijing to object.

In separate remarks from the same interview, Anwar described Beijing as “extremely reasonable” in border and maritime negotiations, while acknowledging that the Philippines’ experience in the South China Sea has been “an exception” involving a more contentious approach.

Washington Targeting Malaysia’s Data-Center Boom

Anwar’s remarks follow a rapid buildout of artificial intelligence data centres across Malaysia—particularly in Johor and Selangor—that placed the country at the centre of United States-China technology controls.

According to industry assessments, lower land and construction costs turned Southeast Asia into a hub for facilities housing high-powered processors used to train artificial intelligence models.

Because direct sales of advanced American chips to China are restricted, Chinese technology firms turned to renting computing power from data centres located in third countries such as Malaysia.

To close that loophole, the United States Commerce Department introduced licensing rules on 16 November, requiring government approval for advanced chip shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil, as well as for overseas facilities supplying substantial computing capacity to Chinese-headquartered firms.

On Monday (23 Nov), Washington escalated enforcement by adding seven Southeast Asian entities to its Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List, barring them from receiving American goods and technology under a presumption of denial over chip-diversion risks.

While the blacklist included three entities with Malaysian addresses alongside four affiliates in Singapore and Thailand, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) clarified today (24 Nov) that only two—Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd and MSFusion Sdn Bhd—are locally registered, noting that PT Megaspeed International is incorporated in Indonesia and does not operate in Malaysia.

Company filings show that Speedmatrix and PT Megaspeed are subsidiaries of Singapore-based Nvidia cloud partner Megaspeed International Pte Ltd, which was also blacklisted alongside Singapore’s Swiftdata Pte Ltd, Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) Pte Ltd, and Megaspeed (Thailand) Co Ltd.

In response, Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) notified all 117 approved data-centre projects to comply with the rules, advised operators not to host blacklisted firms, and began drafting legislation requiring facilities to disclose operators, electricity usage, and chip imports.

Meanwhile, Anwar noted that enforcing Washington’s compliance checks carries administrative costs, stating that foreign firms seeking government assistance to safeguard their supply chains will be expected to help finance those efforts.

READ MORE: Taiwan Freezes Investment Talks With Malaysia Amid US$4.8 Billion Nvidia AI Chip Leak, Silicon Valley Espionage Scandal

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