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An 8-metre replica of Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue at Melaka’s Portuguese Settlement remains standing nine years after local authorities ordered its demolition and set a New Year relocation deadline, according to a historical post circulating on social media ahead of the 2026 holiday season.

Published on 21 November by Melaka community advocate Luke Halim, the post details how members of the Portuguese-Eurasian Kristang community built the monument in Ujong Pasir in late 2017 through volunteer labour and public donations ahead of Christmas celebrations.

According to contemporaneous news reports, community leaders submitted a proposal to the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) in September 2017 but began building the structure on a state-owned public parking area before receiving approval.

On 30 October, 2017, MBMB issued a stop-work and demolition notice, citing unapproved construction and public safety concerns.

Then Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron intervened on 6 November 2017, halting immediate demolition.

Days later, then MBMB mayor Datuk Wira Zainal Hussin said the council had no objection to the monument, provided it complied with municipal by-laws.

Following appeals from the Kampung Portugis Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), the state executive council granted a temporary reprieve on 12 December, 2017, allowing the statue to remain illuminated through Christmas on the condition that the community apply for approval and relocate it to a suitable site by 1 January, 2018.

During the December 2017 holiday period, the illuminated monument drew large crowds of domestic and international visitors to the Portuguese Settlement.

No relocation was carried out after the 1 January 2018 deadline passed, and the 2017 replica—modelled after Rio de Janeiro’s 1931 landmark rather than 16th-century Portuguese Malacca artefacts—continued to operate as a seasonal and year-round photographic landmark in Ujong Pasir.

Who Are the Portuguese-Eurasian Kristang Community?

The Kristang community is a Malaysian creole ethnic group descended from 16th- and 17th-century Portuguese settlers and local Malay populations following Afonso de Albuquerque’s 1511 conquest of Melaka, with later intermarriage incorporating Dutch, British, Chinese and Indian ancestry.

Their name derives from the Portuguese term cristão (Christian), reflecting the Roman Catholic faith and cultural customs preserved through subsequent Dutch and British rule.

Around 1,000 to 1,500 residents live in the Portuguese Settlement at Ujong Pasir, a 28-hectare coastal enclave established in 1926 and settled in the 1930s through land acquisition efforts led by Catholic missionaries Father Jules Pierre François and Father Álvaro Martinho Coroado to house impoverished local fishing families.

Members speak Papia Kristang, a 500-year-old Portuguese-based creole classified by UNESCO as severely endangered since 1984, and observe annual maritime and religious traditions including June’s Festa de San Pedro and December Christmas celebrations.

Several prominent Malaysians belong to the Portuguese-Eurasian (Kristang) community across politics, the judiciary, sports, and entertainment:

Tun Jeanne Abdullah (née Jeanne Danker): Former First Lady of Malaysia (2007–2009), married to Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah: Senior Malaysian judge who presided over major high-profile trials at the Kuala Lumpur High Court before being elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Bernard Sta Maria (1944–1987): Pioneering Melaka politician and community advocate who became the first Portuguese-Eurasian elected to the Melaka State Legislative Assembly (serving three terms from 1969 to 1982) and authored My People, My Country on Kristang heritage.

Datuk Gilbert Shelley: Prominent Eurasian community leader in the 1950s who served in the Federal Council and became the first Eurasian appointed to the Dewan Negara (Senate) after Merdeka in 1957.

Joseph Sta Maria: Longtime Melaka community activist and former Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) councillor who was directly involved in mediating the 2017 Christ the Redeemer statue standoff at the Portuguese Settlement.

Oliver Lopez: Current Regedor (traditional village headman) of the Portuguese Settlement in Ujong Pasir, Melaka.

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