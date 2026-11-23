Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Sarawakian shopkeeper whose livelihood was destroyed by flash floods has converted his water-damaged grocery store into a pet hotel to keep feeding street animals every day.

Francis Ngu Hown Hua, known online as Daddy Bella after one of his beloved rescue dogs, lost his entire grocery inventory when severe flooding hit Bintulu on the eve of Chinese New Year in January 2025.

For more than a decade, proceeds from that shop had funded his daily feeding rounds around Bintulu town—caring for roughly 70 to 80 stray dogs, primarily at a local Chinese cemetery.

While floodwaters submerged his business, Ngu coordinated with the Fire and Rescue Department and local volunteers to rescue trapped dogs and cats from his flooded premises and surrounding streets.

“I lost everything. But it is okay as long as the furballs are safe,” Ngu said in a Facebook video uploaded during the floods.

A Self-Sustaining Rescue Model

Following the disaster, residents from the Bintulu Orphanage Welfare Complex and followers across different races and religions volunteered to scrub thick silt from his shop, while supporters launched a crowdfunding campaign to assist with recovery.

Alongside reopening his provision shop, Ngu renovated part of his ground-floor premises at the Pine Court apartments to include dedicated indoor rooms for rescued animals—an expansion born out of necessity as abandoned dogs and cats were frequently dumped at his feeding stations or brought in by local residents.

On social media, Ngu and his supporters refer to the converted facility as Hotel Pine Court, where he regularly uploads clips showing rescued dogs and cats housed inside the care rooms.

The restructuring allows revenue from paid pet stays to subsidise food and veterinary care for local strays.

To fund ongoing food and veterinary bills without relying solely on retail sales, Ngu combines revenue from paid pet stays with livestream product promotions, paid Facebook page subscriptions, direct follower contributions, and seasonal merchandise sales such as his RM60 Pawvengers 2027 charity calendar.

Alongside his animal welfare work, Ngu remains active in community aid through his Extrameal Bintulu initiative, which delivers food supplies and emergency relief to low-income families and hospital patients across the division.

Malaysia’s Stray Management Gap

Ngu’s shift toward self-funded animal care reflects wider structural challenges facing independent rescuers and municipal councils across Malaysia.

During the November Budget 2027 parliamentary debate, Putrajaya MP Datuk Radzi Jidin cited figures showing more than 80,000 stray animals were captured by local authorities nationwide in 2025.

A 2023 public health survey conducted in the Klang Valley estimated that around six million stray dogs and five million stray cats roam Malaysia’s streets nationwide.

In Sarawak, stray dog management intersects directly with public health.

In January, the state government issued a mandatory order requiring anti-rabies vaccinations for all dogs, noting that only 57 per cent of Sarawak’s estimated 66,523 dogs were vaccinated in 2025—short of the 70 per cent herd immunity target required to eliminate the disease by 2030.

Animal welfare advocates and lawmakers have urged councils to replace capture-and-cull operations with Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) programmes.

While Penang Island City Council reported neutering 8,484 stray dogs with zero animals put down since 2018, welfare groups state that large-scale, systematic TNR funding remains absent nationwide.

With shelters and grassroots feeders absorbing rising veterinary and feed costs, Putrajaya introduced lifestyle tax relief for pet vaccinations, sterilisation, and shelter adoption fees in Budget 2027.

However, animal welfare coalitions, including the Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia, said independent rescuers still need dedicated operational grants and stricter enforcement against pet abandonment to curb street populations.

READ MORE: Bentong Nasi Kandar Shut After Viral Stray Cat Videos—Weeks After Opening

READ MORE: Needles Found Hidden In Bread Thrown To Stray Dog In Melaka; Police Report Filed

READ MORE: Ipoh Woman Feeding Stray Dogs At Night Gets Unexpected ‘Police Protection’ & It’s Wholesome AF

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.