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Malaysian racquet-sport athletes closed the weekend with six gold medals and two silvers across four international tournaments in Hong Kong, China, Indonesia and Thailand on Sunday (Nov 22).

At the Kai Tak Arena in Hong Kong, Malaysia swept both doubles categories at the US$500,000 (RM2.06 million) BWF Hong Kong Open 2026.

World No. 4 women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah reclaimed their Hong Kong Open crown with a 22-20, 21-16 win over Japan’s Sumire Nakade and Miyu Takahashi, earning the doubles champion purse of US$39,500 (RM162,464).

The win marked their third World Tour title of 2026—adding to the Indonesia Masters and Denmark Open—while avenging an August Taipei Open final loss to the Japanese duo.

Tan broke a racquet while trailing 19-20 in the opening game before the pair took three straight points to seal the set.

Earlier in the Super 500 tournament, rising world No. 41 pairing Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan reached the semi-finals before falling 21-13, 21-19 to senior compatriots Tan and Thinaah, taking home US$7,000 (RM28,791).

27-Year Wait Ends in Hong Kong, Walkover Gold in Shanghai

Earlier on Sunday at the same venue, world No. 9 men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun defeated Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-19, 21-18 to complete the Malaysian doubles sweep and secure another US$39,500 (RM162,464) winner’s cheque.

The result ended a 27-year title drought for Malaysia in the tournament’s men’s doubles event, last won by Cheah Soon Kit and Yap Kim Hock in 1999, and delivered their second World Tour crown of 2026 after the French Open.

In Shanghai, world No. 4 squash player S. Sivasangari was crowned China Squash Open 2026 champion after second seed Satomi Watanabe of Japan withdrew from the women’s singles final due to illness.

The victory gave Sivasangari her 19th PSA career title and the top share of the PSA Gold women’s draw purse of US$139,500 (RM573,764) ahead of the Platinum-level Hong Kong Squash Open on 30 November.

Young Shuttlers Add Three Golds in Indonesia and Thailand

Meanwhile, the Badminton Association of Malaysia reported three gold and two silver medals from national junior and backup squads competing on the same day.

At the Polytron Yogyakarta International Challenge in Indonesia, 19-year-old world No. 168 Oo Shan Zi claimed her maiden senior international crown and US$1,600 (RM6,581) in winner’s prize money by beating Chiara Marvella Handoyo 21-12, 21-14, stating a target to enter the world top 100 before year-end.

In women’s doubles, top seeds Chong Jie Yu and Cheng Su Hui earned US$960 (RM3,948) as runners-up to Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo (21-9, 22-20).

At the Li-Ning Pathumthani Junior International Challenge in Thailand, which carried a total tournament purse of US$13,500 (RM55,526) across age categories, Chong Lee Qian defeated South Korea’s Kang Yong Ho (21-18, 23-21) for the Under-17 boys’ singles gold.

Asian Junior squad member Khashah Khairul Azlan reached two Under-19 finals, pairing with Ungku Ameer to beat Jeon Seong Been and Park Jung Bin (11-21, 21-14, 21-17) for the boys’ doubles title before taking mixed doubles silver alongside Leong Hwee Ling against Jeon Seong Been and Yeo Seo Young (21-13, 21-14).

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