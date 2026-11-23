29-Year-Old Making RM12,500 Monthly Feels Poor Because Of Social Media
A 29-year-old Malaysian earning RM12,500 per month sparked online backlash after asking how to feel grateful while comparing a multinational corporate salary to millionaire public figures such as Khairul Aming and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
Top 10 Per Cent of Formal Workers: According to DOSM formal sector wage data for the first quarter of 2026, the national median monthly wage stood at RM3,027 (and RM4,527 in Kuala Lumpur), while employees in the 90th percentile earned at least RM11,500 per month.
Poverty Line Comparison: DOSM sets Malaysia’s national Poverty Line Income (PLI) at an average of RM2,705 per household per month, with the relative poverty threshold at RM3,509.
Household Income Tier: Under the DOSM Household Income Survey, the national M40 (middle 40 per cent) household bracket spans RM5,860 to RM12,679, while the T20 (top 20 per cent) bracket begins at RM12,680 for an entire household. In Kuala Lumpur, where living costs are higher, the M40 household bracket spans RM9,630 to RM17,029.
After mandatory statutory deductions for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at 11 per cent, or roughly RM1,375, Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB), SOCSO, and EIS, a gross monthly salary of RM12,500 yields an estimated net take-home pay of RM9,600 to RM9,800.
Young adults aged 25 to 34 account for a significant share of bankruptcy filings—driven primarily by personal financing (49.31 per cent), vehicle hire-purchase (11.20 per cent), home financing (8.23 per cent), and credit card debt (6.44 per cent).