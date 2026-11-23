Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 29-year-old Malaysian earning RM12,500 a month at a multinational corporation has drawn widespread online criticism after stating that social media comparisons make them feel impoverished.

In an anonymous post shared on Threads, the user asked how to cultivate gratitude despite holding a five-figure monthly income excluding bonuses.

The user stated that watching young public figures such as entrepreneur Khairul Aming, politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and content creator Nurina Fiqaaah left them feeling “dirt poor” (miskin gila).

The user noted that they still purchase iPhones via instalment plans and deliberate three to four times before buying high-priced items.

The post accumulated 686 likes and 470 replies on Threads before property investor Syed Syazwan shared it on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, Syed Syazwan said people often attach shifting conditions to gratitude, moving their financial benchmarks from RM3,000 to RM5,000, RM10,000, and RM15,000.

He wrote that upgrading from local vehicles to continental cars immediately after a pay raise leads to financial strain, attributing the dissatisfaction to money management rather than income levels.

Online Users Point to Validation and Debt

In the comment section, Facebook users questioned the intent behind the original Threads post.

Commenter Nasier Lee stated that the poster sought validation for earning RM12,500 at age 29.

Another user, Azlan Kameta, wrote that the post was primarily intended to announce the user’s age and salary rather than discuss public figures.

Commenter Nurul Aida questioned why someone earning RM12,500 monthly needed an instalment plan for a mobile phone, attributing it to poor spending habits and accumulated debt.

User Mu’az Noordin noted that a RM12,000 income can drop to zero overnight.

Where RM12,500 Stands Against Official Malaysian Income Data

Official figures from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) place an individual monthly salary of RM12,500 well above national wage benchmarks and poverty thresholds:

Top 10 Per Cent of Formal Workers: According to DOSM formal sector wage data for the first quarter of 2026, the national median monthly wage stood at RM3,027 (and RM4,527 in Kuala Lumpur), while employees in the 90th percentile earned at least RM11,500 per month.

Poverty Line Comparison: DOSM sets Malaysia’s national Poverty Line Income (PLI) at an average of RM2,705 per household per month, with the relative poverty threshold at RM3,509.

Household Income Tier: Under the DOSM Household Income Survey, the national M40 (middle 40 per cent) household bracket spans RM5,860 to RM12,679, while the T20 (top 20 per cent) bracket begins at RM12,680 for an entire household. In Kuala Lumpur, where living costs are higher, the M40 household bracket spans RM9,630 to RM17,029.

After mandatory statutory deductions for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at 11 per cent, or roughly RM1,375, Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB), SOCSO, and EIS, a gross monthly salary of RM12,500 yields an estimated net take-home pay of RM9,600 to RM9,800.

Data published by the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) and the Malaysian Department of Insolvency (MdI) indicates that salaried professionals in higher income brackets remain vulnerable to financial distress.

Young adults aged 25 to 34 account for a significant share of bankruptcy filings—driven primarily by personal financing (49.31 per cent), vehicle hire-purchase (11.20 per cent), home financing (8.23 per cent), and credit card debt (6.44 per cent).

READ MORE: Over 400,000 Malaysians Barred From Flying — And You Can’t Pay At The Airport

READ MORE: Man With RM5,000 Monthly Salary Shares His Struggle To Make Ends Meet

READ MORE: RM1 Million In Sales In Under 4 Months, Instafamous M’sian Chef’s ‘Sambal Nyet’ Is Hot Stuff

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.